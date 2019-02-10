It’s a cool morning once again in the lakecity, however, temperatures are expected to rise by afternoon. (Greg Sabatino photo)

More sunshine and cooler tempeatures in forecast heading into week

Mainly sunny skies throughout the day Sunday will make way for more sub -20C temperatures

Mainly sunny skies throughout the day Sunday will make way for more sub -20C temperatures in Williams Lake.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the temperature was a crisp -29C.

Environment Canada is forecasting winds up to 15 km/h for today, Feb. 10, warming up by this afternoon with a high of -16C. With the wind chill, temperatures will feel like -34C this morning and -20C this afternoon.

A few clouds are expected to roll in tonight, with a high of -25C.

READ MORE: Sunny skies bring frigid temperatures

Monday and Tuesday, daytime highs will hover around the -15C mark. By Wednesday, temperatures will increase to -12C, before Thursday’s high of -10C is forecast. Lows hovering around -20C will still be the norm heading into the weekend when a 30 per cent chance of flurries is forecast.

On Cariboo roadways, meanwhile, motorists are cautioned to expect compact snow with slippery sections on Highways 20 and 97.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Toddler fatally shot; mom says he found gun in friend’s home
Next story
Blasting continues on Hwy. 97 rockslide closure in the Okanagan

Just Posted

More sunshine and cooler tempeatures in forecast heading into week

Mainly sunny skies throughout the day Sunday will make way for more sub -20C temperatures

Accused awaits preliminary inquiry into Tsi Del Del homicide

Kyle Gilpin remains in custody accused of second degree murder in the Oct. 20 homicide

EDITORIAL: Bus benches targeted

The Tribune was privy to a conversation about bus shelters at Tuesday… Continue reading

All boys class brings fresh new energy to Dance in Common

Boys class looking to increase the male population at Dance in Common

COLUMNS: Revolutions in agriculture need to be local

Soil care and local solutions are on David Zirnhelt’s mind this week

Blasting continues on Hwy. 97 rockslide closure in the Okanagan

Still no date on when main Okanagan transportation link will reopen

B.C. VIEWS: Time to listen to the doctors and legalize opioid drugs

Answer is the same as marijuana, get the criminal gangs out

Cannabis co-ops seek to bring small producers, processors into legal market

As of Jan. 31, Health Canada said it had received 83 micro-cultivation licence applications

Saskatchewan, Ottawa carbon tax case ‘monumental’ for Constitution: expert

A legal expert said there’s a strong chance the Supreme Court of Canada would uphold a federal carbon tax

B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

An anti-money laundering group said that $1 billion annually was being filtered through B.C. casinos

Women dominated in Grammys nominations, but will they win?

This year’s nominees mark a departure from the 2018 Grammys

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

Super rookie adds pair of assists, Markstrom makes 44 saves in Vancouver victory

Hikers, dogs rescued from Vancouver Island mountain amid winter storm

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue extricates distressed hikers in Strathcona Park

Leonardo DiCaprio voices support for Unist’oten anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C.

Actor-slash-climate-activists’s message to his 18.9 million followers received a mix of fandom and criticism

Most Read