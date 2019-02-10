More sunshine and cooler tempeatures in forecast heading into week

Mainly sunny skies throughout the day Sunday will make way for more sub -20C temperatures

It’s a cool morning once again in the lakecity, however, temperatures are expected to rise by afternoon. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Mainly sunny skies throughout the day Sunday will make way for more sub -20C temperatures in Williams Lake.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the temperature was a crisp -29C.

Environment Canada is forecasting winds up to 15 km/h for today, Feb. 10, warming up by this afternoon with a high of -16C. With the wind chill, temperatures will feel like -34C this morning and -20C this afternoon.

A few clouds are expected to roll in tonight, with a high of -25C.

Monday and Tuesday, daytime highs will hover around the -15C mark. By Wednesday, temperatures will increase to -12C, before Thursday’s high of -10C is forecast. Lows hovering around -20C will still be the norm heading into the weekend when a 30 per cent chance of flurries is forecast.

On Cariboo roadways, meanwhile, motorists are cautioned to expect compact snow with slippery sections on Highways 20 and 97.



