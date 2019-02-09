Clear sunny skies has not made the Cariboo any warmer this weekend with tempratures not expected to rise above 17C. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Weather: Sunny skies bring frigid temperatures

Williams Lake temperatures are expected to stay in the negative double digits

Despite a bright and sunny day, temperatures are low in Williams Lake today.

As of the writing of this article, skies are clear in Williams Lake with a temperature of -23C with a windchill making it feel closer to -32C. A high of -18C is expected before plunging down to -27C, with cloudy periods expected throughout the night.

Sunday will see a continuation of the sunny skies frigid temperatures trend, with a high of -17C feeling more like -20C. A mix of sun and clouds are predicted for the rest of the week with snow forecasted until next Saturday.

Read More: Extreme weather covers BC Ferries’ Nimpkish in a sheet of ice as it sails

Compact snow remains a consideration for stretches of road across Highway 20. Approaching the lakecity it’s advised drivers watch for it between Stack Valley Road and Highway 97 as well as Graham Lake Acess No. 2 Road and Cotton Road.

Towards Bella Coola and Anahaim Lake, this snow can be found from the start of Highway 20 all the way to Rainbow Range Trailhead.

Looking on the literal sunny side, visibility for the next few days will be excellent in and around Williams Lake.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
