Cariboo Fire Centre is planning several prescribed burns for ecosystem restoration. File image

More prescribed burns planned in the Cariboo Chilcotin for ecosystem restoration

Six areas southwest of Williams Lake and near Esket will be targeted

More prescribed burns are planned in the Cariboo Fire Centre to assist six ecosystems and their restoration.

These could begin as early as Monday, April 8, and as late as May 3, noted fire information officer Jessica Mack in a press release.

Areas to be tackled include:

Doc English Lake (Becher Prairie): 150 hectares south of Highway 20 near Cotton Road, about 30 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake

Sonny’s Meadow: 184 hectares, about 7.5 kilometres northeast of Esket Esk’etemc IR 5, 67 hectares, about five kilometres north of Esket

Esk’etemc IR 18: 10 hectares, about 12 kilometres northeast of Esket

Joe Bacon: 91 hectares, about three kilometres northeast of Esket

Joes Lake: 54 hectares, about four kilometres south of Esket

Read more: Prescribed burning planned for Chimney and Felker Lake areas

A prescribed burn is an intentionally ignited fire that is planned and managed by a certified “burn boss.” The burn boss is responsible for ensuring initial burn conditions are favourable and the fire is fully extinguished once the prescribed burn is completed.

These burns will proceed only if the site, weather and venting conditions are suitable.

All prescribed burns must comply with the Environment Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation. This helps minimize the amount of smoke generated.

Historically, grasslands in the Cariboo-Chilcotin were renewed through frequent, low-intensity ground fires.

Such fires prevented tree encroachment, rejuvenated the understory plants that grow under the forest canopy and helped maintain more open grasslands and forests with large trees. The reintroduction of managed, low-intensity ground fires to these grasslands is intended to restore and maintain traditional grassland plant communities native to these areas.

These types of prescribed fires also reduce accumulations of woody debris and other flammable material, which will help decrease the risk of significant wildfires in these areas in future.

These six controlled burns are part of an ongoing ecosystem restoration program administered by the provincial government through the Cariboo-Chilcotin Ecosystem Restoration Committee, in consultation with First Nations, local ranchers, forest licensees, outdoors organizations, the Fraser Basin Council, the B.C. Wildlife Federation and the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society.

Read more: Williams Lake city council endorses wildfire protection plan


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WLIB councillor releases rehabilitated eagle he rescued with his wife
Next story
VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Just Posted

Caribou engagement session set for Monday evening in Williams Lake

Public encouraged to provide feedback on two draft agreements to conserve the caribou

More prescribed burns planned in the Cariboo Chilcotin for ecosystem restoration

Six areas southwest of Williams Lake and near Esket will be targeted

Trio of martial arts bring home hardware from Shogun Battle

“Going against other people that were in Shogun made it quite a bit of fun.”

WLSA to host beginners shotgun, trap shoot clinic April 13

Loaner guns will be available, however, participants are asked to bring their own

Pfleiderer named Acadia University female athlete of the year

Pfleiderer was honoured with the award Monday night

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Most Read