Prescribed burning planned for Chimney and Felker Lake areas

The burns will take place between April 3 and 30, depending on weather and venting conditions

Prescribed burns are being planned south of Williams Lake between April 3 and April 30 to help reduce wildfire risks in the area.

The BC Wildfire Service announced Tuesday that burns are planned for the Felker Lake Recreation Site, about four hectares, and the Chimney Lake Recreation Site (central site), about six hectares.

These prescribed burns will proceed only if site, weather and venting conditions are suitable.

Important factors that determine whether a prescribed burn will go ahead include the venting index, temperature, humidity and forecasted wind activity. The venting index is an indication of the atmosphere’s ability to disperse airborne particles, such as smoke, from a prescribed fire.

All prescribed burns must comply with the Environment Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation. This helps minimize the amount of smoke generated.

Firefighters will monitor these fires at all times.

These planned fires will reduce accumulations of grass and shrubs around these recreation sites and reduce the risk of significant wildfires in the area, since less woody debris and other combustible material will be available to burn.

Last week the BCWS announced that crews will also be burning piles of woody debris north of Fox Mountain subdivision, north of Gannett Road and Pheasant Drive. The other area covers about three hectares south of the Williams Lake Regional Airport, southeast of the junction of Radio Range Road and Airport Road. Those burns will take place over the next five weeks.

Read more: BC Wildfire Service crews plan to burn piles of woody debris near Williams Lake

Prescribed fire is often used to help protect communities and infrastructure in the wildland-urban interface, where developed areas border on forests or grasslands. The removal of forest fuels helps slow the spread of wildfires and provides firefighters with a safer work environment during any future wildfire operations.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says
Next story
Preliminary search finds no reports of coerced sterilization to police: RCMP

Just Posted

Prescribed burning planned for Chimney and Felker Lake areas

The burns will take place between April 3 and 30, depending on weather and venting conditions

Invasive Species Council to host agricultural pests workshop in Williams Lake

The one-day workshop is free and open to all ag producers on Tuesday, April 16

Cobb shares wildfire recovery, planning at BC Mayors Caucus

Next Cobb will attend the COFI Convention in Vancouver, April 3 to 5

B.C.’s top court halts Taseko’s exploratory drilling, again

An injunction is granted while Supreme Court decides whether to hear Tsilhqot’in National Government appeal

Dates set for public feedback on caribou recovery agreements

Meetings will be held in Williams Lake and Quesnel

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare

The incident is under investigation by police in Langford, as the baby remains at BC Children’s Hospital

Most Read