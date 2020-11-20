Masks are now mandatory in all city of Williams Lake facilities including city hall, public works yard, airport, fire hall and recreation complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Masks are now mandatory in all city of Williams Lake facilities including city hall, public works yard, airport, fire hall and recreation complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Masks mandatory for public in all city of Williams Lake facilities

Facilities will remain open to the public, but residents encouraged to phone, e-mail instead

Adhering to the provincial health officer order of Nov. 19, the city of Williams Lake announced Friday that masks or face coverings are now mandatory in all its facilities.

City hall, the airport, fire hall, works yard and recreation complex will remain open and the city said it will continue to provide a hand sanitizer station at the main entrances to its buildings, and asks that the public follow the signage regarding the use of masks.

The advisory comes 16 days after the city issued a statement ‘encouraging’ face masks in all city facilities, although they had been mandatory in the recreation complex since Oct. 16.

Read more: Face masks encouraged in all City of Williams Lake facilities

The city is also asking wherever possible that visits are limited to essential business only.

Residents are encouraged to call or e-mail the appropriate department listed below, and support will be given over the phone or electronically where possible:

Airport: 250-989-4713 or airport@williamslake.ca

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex: 250-398-7665 or communityservices@williamslake.ca

Corporate services: 250-392-1772 or corporateservices@williamslake.ca

Financial services: 250-392-2311 or finance@williamslake.ca

Planning/business license/engineering: 250-392-1765 or development@williamslake.ca

Bylaw enforcement: 250-392-2311 or bylaw@williamslake.ca

Municipal services: 250-392-1784 or publicworks@williamslake.ca

Building inspection: 250-392-1765 or buildinginspections@williamslake.ca

General inquiries: 250-392-2311

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼Council meetings will continue with limited seating and masks mandatory for the public, while employees will continue to practice safe physical distancing and sanitization practices, as well as wear masks in all common areas and where physical distancing is not possible.

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex continues to require masks in all common areas. All spectators are now prohibited from the complex; this includes spectators in the ice arenas, fitness centre and aquatic centre.

Sports teams travelling from outside of Williams Lake will not be permitted to participate in sporting events at the complex.

Some high-intensity programs have been cancelled or postponed; registrants of those programs will be contacted or can call 250-398-7665 for more information.

The ice rinks, aquatic facility, fitness centre and low-intensity programs will continue to operate and be available to patrons. The complex will work closely with the minor hockey association, figure skating, speed skating and Blue Fins to support a smooth transition to these requirements.

Read more: New COVID-19 restrictions tap brakes on rep hockey travel for now


