Face masks encouraged in all City of Williams Lake facilities

The City of Williams Lake is encouraging face masks to be worn inside its facilities, effective immediately, including at city hall, the Williams Lake Regional Airport, the public works yard and at the fire hall.

The Cariboo Memorial Complex continues to have a mandatory mask policy requiring masks throughout the entirety of the common areas of that building. Face masks are not provided at that location.

“The City will be continuing to provide a hand sanitizer station at the main entrances to its buildings, along with signage encouraging the use of masks,” notes a news release issued by the City. Visitors are expected to provide their own masks whenever possible; however, a limited number of disposable masks will be available at City Hall, the airport, works yard and the fire hall for visitors requiring one.

“As the pandemic continues, we all need to do our best to follow the guidelines,” said Mayor Walt Cobb. “Wearing masks has become the new normal, and we look to the recommendations from the Provincial Health Officer for best practices. It is not always possible to maintain a consistently safe distance from others, and masks provide an extra layer of protection during these uncertain times.”

The requested use of face masks applies to those visiting City facilities as well as City staff when meeting with those outside their normal work “bubble.”

The continued health and safety of staff and visitors to City facilities is a priority, and safety policies are reviewed on an ongoing basis to meet the requirements set out by the Provincial Health Officer and our provincial partners.

“The City would like to thank everyone for their cooperation, and hopes that everyone stays safe as we continue to navigate COVID-19 in a proactive and considerate way.”

