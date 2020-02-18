Man charged with firearm offences after two-hour standoff with Williams Lake RCMP

Dylan Marcel Lulua arrested early Monday morning

A Williams Lake area man is facing weapons charges following an incident involving police at a home on Eleventh Avenue on the weekend.

Dylan Marcel Lulua has been charged with pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace. He appeared before a Judicial Justice of the Peace and was released on an order with strict conditions.

RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake detachment, said on Feb. 16, 2020, just prior to midnight the RCMP responded to a report of an individual who was involved in a dispute on Midnight Avenue, Williams Lake.

A suspect was identified and not present but being followed up with at another location situated in the 700 block of 11th Avenue, Williams Lake.

“Upon the officer attending the residence, the suspect was observed exiting the residence with a firearm and pointing it toward a vehicle with an occupant in the immediate area. The officer engaged with the suspect, who fled back into the residence. Through out the morning of Feb. 17, officers had three individuals removed from the residence for safety and continued to attempt to negotiate with the suspect,” Pelley said.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. the suspect was taken into custody without incident and the residence was secured. A firearm was recovered and Lulua was charged.

Pelley said the RCMP continue to focus on the compliance and enforcement of these conditions attached to the accused, Pelley said.

“There were no injuries to the public and the RCMP would like to thank the community for cooperating and remaining out of the area through out the incident.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392- 6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-8477.

RCMP

