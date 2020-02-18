Ashcroft police vehicle rammed in 100 Mile House woman’s attempt to evade capture

The woman was already wanted by police

A 100 Mile House woman, wanted on multiple warrants, now faces a number of new criminal charges for crimes she allegedly committed in communities across the southern Interior on the weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 16 at about 10 p.m., Ashcroft RCMP was alerted to a suspect vehicle reportedly associated to fuel thefts in the District of Logan Lake, last seen travelling towards its area of jurisdiction. The suspect silver Honda Civic hatchback was spotted by an officer along Highway 97.

An attempt was made to stop the suspect vehicle, states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District, which left the highway and eventually entered into a residential driveway in an effort to evade police. With no other alternate exits, the officer positioned his police vehicle in an attempt block the suspect’s only escape route. The suspect allegedly accelerated towards and collided with the fully marked police vehicle, becoming wedged between the RCMP cruiser and another unoccupied vehicle parked in the driveway.

The officer emerged from his damaged cruiser and ordered the female suspect out of her vehicle,said O’Donaghey. The woman ignored the officer’s commands and continued to accelerate in an attempt to push through the blockade. She eventually turned off the vehicles ignition, but when the officer went to reposition, she re-started her engine, suddenly reversed and accelerated towards the police officer and crashed through the blockage.

“It is very fortunate that our officer managed to jump onto the hood of his cruiser, and wasn’t seriously injured in the confrontation,” adds Cpl. O’Donaghey.

The suspect returned to the highway, where she continued north towards Clinton. RCMP officers in Clinton were forced to deploy a spike belt at the edge of town. The effective deployment of the spike belt aided in the eventual safe capture of the suspect.

Diane Carol Priester, of 100 Mile House, was held in police custody overnight. She was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest for crimes allegedly committed in Kelowna, Salmon Arm and 100 Mile House.

Priester, 44, has now been formally charged by the BC Prosecution Service with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, assault a police officer with a weapon, resist or obstruct a peace officer, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a break-in instrument and two counts of breach of a release order in connection to the incident. She is expect to appear in Kamloops Law Courts next on Feb. 20 at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Ashcroft RCMP at 250-453-2216.

