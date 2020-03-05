(Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Mailbox thieves strike again in Williams Lake area

Police ask public to contact RCMP if they have any information

Canada Post mailboxes have been hit again in the Williams Lake area.

Sgt. Del Byron said mailboxes at the corner Ottoman Drive and Dog Creek Road, and Aspen Place and Chimney Lake Road were the target of thieves recently.

Suspects took everything out of the parcel box compartments.

Byron said police are stepping up patrols in the areas while they investigate the incidents and he asking anyone with information to contact the police.

