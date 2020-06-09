Sabrina Rosette was 33 years old. (Photo supplied by the RCMP)

No answers, no charges one year after death of Toosey’s Sabrina Rosette

RCMP appeal to the community for more information in June 8, 2019 death

Family and friends painted wooden planters and held a dinner Monday, June 8 to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Sabrina Rosette.

Rosette, 33, died in the small, rural community of Tl’esqox (Toosey) First Nation west of Williams Lake June 8, 2019, Her death her remains unsolved.

“It’s been a year and still nothing has been done,” said her cousin May Cooper, who also organized a vigil in Rosette’s honour in October.

RCMP continue to seek public assistance to resolve the case, said RCMP in a news release.

On June 8, 2019, Williams Lake RCMP along with Alexis Creek RCMP responded to the Tl’esqox (Toosey) community to assist B.C. Emergency Health Services for a report that a woman was severely injured.

Despite life-saving efforts Rosette could not be revived and died at the scene.

The North District Major Crime Unit (NDMCU) continues to follow up on every tip and are actively investigating the case, noted RCMP.

To date charges have not been laid in connection with Sabrina’s death.

Read More: Toosey family planning vigil for Sabrina Rosette

At the time of the incident, police identified two possible scenes that were under investigation: one on the reserve and another at ‘Lover’s Leap.’ Immediately following Rosette’s death a man was taken into custody and later released.

The unsolved case has caused tensions in the small community over the year.

Cooper said she feels let down by the RCMP.

In their news release, police said the investigation into Rosette’s death has remained active since the onset.

“Our priority is to find the truth of what happened to Sabrina, and one area that we continue to focus on is information from witnesses. I recognize that this is a difficult request in such a close, and possibly divided community, but I ask that everyone join me in empathizing with Sabrina’s family and to call with any information that may help her children, family and community to heal,” said Sgt. Kevin McIntyre, NDMCU.

Sabrina leaves behind her children and countless devastated family and friends who want to find answers to this crime, said McIntyre.

Read More: Toosey family ‘heartbroken’ over loss of young mom

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

RCMP are appealing to the public for more information in the death of Sabrina Rosette June 8, 2019. (Photo supplied by RCMP)

