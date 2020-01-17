IH requests funding support from CCRHD for Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

A boiler and chiller retrofit at Cariboo Memorial Hospital and a renovated nursing station at Fischer Place in 100 Mile House are some of the items Interior Health is asking the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District to help fund. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)

Retrofitting the boiler and chiller system at Cariboo Memorial Hospital and renovating the nursing station at Fischer Place in 100 Mile House are some of the projects Interior Health is asking the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District to help fund.

During its regular meeting Friday, Jan. 17, the CCRHD received the Interior Health Capital Funding Request list for 2020 and 2021 for projects at its facilities in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House for a total of $1,355,420.

An upgrade of CMH’s boiler and chiller system will cost $1.4 million and the CCHRD portion would be $547,000.

James Kinakin, IH director of business support, said the retrofit cannot be deferred until the new construction when CMH’s is redeveloped.

“This is not to replace any boilers, but to optimize the existing system with some additional components and upgrades,” he told the board.

A cardiac ultrasound for CMH to replace one that is from 2009 is also on the list, which Kinakin said will be funded with a donation from the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust.

Other items include a digital video camera system for CMH so a pharmacist off site can verify the compounding process, a new 16-20 resident bus for outings from Mill Site Lodge and Fischer Place, a washroom renovation at the palliative suite in One Hundred Mile District General Hospital and an electronic documentation system for the emergency department at OMH.

Thalia Vesterback, acute health service director for IH, said the physicians are excited about getting the electronic documentation system at OMH.

The system will allow for discharge summaries from emergency to be electronic and be distributed with some other additional information in a more timely manner, she explained.

“It will allow for what we are already seeing at Cariboo Memorial and Royal Inland Hospital. We are just trying to align how we communicate.”

At its Feb. 13 meeting the board will consider three readings and adoption of a capital expenditure bylaw for the $1,355,420.



