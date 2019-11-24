PHOTOS: Cariboo Foundation Hospital Gala draws hundreds and raises thousands

The Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust’s dedicated board of directors includes the likes of Linda Colegate (from left), Carol Taphorn, Richard Nelson, Joy Hennig, Tammy Tugnum and Carl Hennig. Patrick Davies photo. Just a few of the many items up for silent auction at the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust Gala. Patrick Davies photo. David Hothi, the owner of Paradise Cinemas, announces a surprise donation of $25,000 to the Cariboo Hospital Foundation Trust at their annual gala, after donating $25,000 at last year’s gala. Patrick Davies photo. Lakecity locals of all stripes crowded into Sacred Heart Catholic School’s gymnasium for the annual Cariboo Hospital Trust Foundation Gala. Patrick Davies photo. Artists Sarah Sigurdson (from left) and Tiffany Jorgensen along with their friend Mel Roy pose for a selfie with one of Jorgensen’s works on auction at the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust gala, that went for around $2,000. Patrick Davies photo. Kendal Bourdon and Jennifer McPhee were two of many lakecity locals enjoying an evening out at the annual Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust Gala. Patrick Davies photo. Williams Lake City Councillor Scott Nelson enthusiastically indicates a bid during the live auction portion of the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust Gala. Patrick Davies photo. Kari Seibert models a jersey autographed by Carey Price, one of many items on auction at the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust Gala. Patrick Davies photo. Woodland Jewellers secured an entire table for themselves during the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust Gala. Geoff Bourdon, far left, indicated he will be purchasing the business from his mother and aunt in January of 2020 to carry on the rich family legacy. Patrick Davies photo. Friends Julie Inthapagna and Brittany Anderson were some of the many in attendance at the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust Gala. Patrick Davies photo. Andy Smyth and Georgia Valeria Swinton of March Hare jam together on stage for attendees of the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust Gala. Patrick Davies photo. Andy Smyth and Georgia Valeria Swinton of March Hare jam together on stage for attendees of the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust Gala. Patrick Davies photo. March Hare’s drummer Ian Paxton is not afraid to belt out a song or two himself while keeping the beat. Patrick Davies photo. Mimi Searls grooves to the music of March Hare during the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust Gala. Patrick Davies photo. Dan Hare of March Hare sings classic hit song The Wanderer by Dion at the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust Gala. Patrick Davies photo.

It was another night of fellowship in the spirit of giving back as lakecity locals of all stripes donated at the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust’s annual gala on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Held each year to raise money for the trust’s efforts to supply the Cariboo Memorial Hospital with a steady stream of new and advanced equipment, the gala has become an important part of the lakecity’s social fabric. In addition to providing people with a way to give back in a meaningful way to the community, it’s a great party for people to catch up and let their hair down with one another.

This year was no different as the board for the trust announced they hoped to raise $225,000 by year’s end to go towards updating various equipment for the hospital’s maternity ward. According to Tammy Tugnum, one of the driving forces on the board, they were already well on their way to this goal as the night began.

Prior to the gala, they’d received $43,050 in cash donations as well as a grant from the Woodwards Foundation for $76,000. Even considering this, it proved to be a surprising evening for both Tugnum and the rest of the board.

Most notably David Hothi of the Hothi family made a surprise donation of $25,000 in honour of his late mother who passed away this past year. Tugnum said this unexpected generosity put them at around $150,000, without counting the funds raised at the rest of the gala.

“I have not had a moment to tally up (the live auction) but everyone was extremely generous this evening,” Tugnum said. “As a longtime volunteer for this community, over 30 years, it never fails to amaze me how generous the citizens of Williams Lake are.”

Specifically, Tugnum said this year they’re looking to replace four incubators, two labour and delivery beds and a portable fetal monitor that will cost around $225,000. They will join an ultrasound unit, an echocardiogram and a CT Scanner, amongst other donations the trust has made over the years.

In 2020 Tugnum said that because of the work they’ve been doing for the hospital, the current Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust will be forming their own trust outside of the Cariboo Foundation. They will then be known as the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Trust but will continue to do the same work they do today.

“We definitely need some more people to help us, we’re probably a core group of about five people and this is a huge undertaking. It’s great to see everybody, it’s great to have everybody come together to support our hospital and we just look forward to continuing in the future to help our hospital be the best it can be,” Tugnum said.

She concluded by saying they’re thankful for the support they receive from the community year in and out and so long as that stays true, they’ll happily continue to raise money for the hospital.



