Horsefly River angling closed from Quesnel Lake to Woodjam Bridge until further notice

The move comes to protect rainbow trout from warming temperatures in the river

Angling has been closed on Horsefly River from Quesnel Lake to the Woodjam Bridge (seen here) due to rising temperatures. Photo submitted

All angling has been closed on the Horsefly River from Quesnel Lake to the Woodjam Bridge to protect rainbow trout from risks associated to rising water temperatures.

The closure is effective immediately until further notice, the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development noted in a press release issued Wednesday, Aug. 15.

“When water temperatures rise above 18 C, the mortality of catch-and-release rainbow trout increases,” the ministry stated. “Water temperatures downstream of Woodjam Bridge currently vary from approximately 19 C to 23 C.”

River temperatures will be monitored closely by ministry officials and when they return to acceptable levels it will be re-opened.

Read more: Quesnel Lake fish study gets green light to continue critical work

In 2015, 2010, 2009 and 2006, angling was also closed on the Horsefly River, due to warming water temperatures.

The Horsefly River system is approximately 98 kilometres in length.

Rainbow trout spawn and rear in the river until migrating to Quesnel Lake and adults migrate into the river in mid to late summer to forage on invertebrates and drifting salmon spawn.

Read more: Horsefly committed to hosting salmon festival



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter