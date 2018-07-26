Horsefly committed to hosting salmon festival

Bruce MacLeod

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

The 2018 annual general meeting of the Horsefly River Roundtable was held June 10 at 2 p.m. and there were 10 people present plus one by telephone.

Because of the wildfires last year, other than a continuance of projects already underway, no new projects were undertaken by the roundtable other than becoming associated with the BC Streamkeepers which is a very positive move, and DFO supplying Chinook eggs for the school children to observe as they went through the alevin and fry stage and grew to where they were released into the Horsefly River down by the bridge area.

Our finances are in terrible shape, however, we are committed to having the salmon festival, plus making our outhouse accessible, and repairing the walkway so it is safe to use.

DFO has taken responsibility for keeping the Salmon Walk accessible to wheelchairs, so as long as all the work on the salmon spawning channel is complete prior to September we may be ready to go by mid September for the festival.

Directors for 2018 are Judy Hillaby, Ian Coates, Brian Englund, Ernie Gruhs, and Bruce MacLeod. Brian Englund is president, vice-president is Ernie Gruhs and Judy Hillaby is our secretary treasurer.

Our regular meeting was mainly devoted to trying to come up with ways to accomplish our projects with our limited funds. We have undertaken to build an archway with logs provided by Pioneer Log Homes. This will be located where the bridge crosses the spawning channel on the north side of the road. This is an expensive project, and will add considerably to the ambience of the area, and good for photo ops, as well as it will last for a long while.

Future projects to consider are: 1.) rebuild the walkway 2.) Improve all eight sign posts 3.) improve the two directional signs 4.) put log bumpers along top of slopes on upper end of channel 5.) move benches back at least a meter from edge of channel 6.) DFO signs to identify where there is no public access 7.) Complete access and railings, etc. for accessible outhouse 8.) restore launching area 9.) identify and ensure wheelchair access to trail 10.) remove old conveyer belt used for wheelchair access to river as it is much too unwieldy to handle 11.) resurface trail where needed 12.) add more seating areas along salmon walk 13.) put up a sign designating a bird watching area near lower end of salmon trail 14.) improve the appearance of the picnic tables.

Other minor jobs such as trimming the trail, trimming the cottonwood trees, keep people and their vehicles off the river beach, signage asking people to take out what they bring in; as the fellow on Shaw Cable says “take only pictures and leave only footprints,” and periodic clean-ups of the area at camping area and along channel.

The Streamkeepers group will meet to map out some immediate projects everyone can get their feet wet doing with a real hands on approach.

The next meeting will be Aug. 16 at the Horsefly Library at our usual 7 p.m. time.