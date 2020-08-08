Horsefly 4-H Club: Meet the club members and projects for 62nd annual show and sale

Joey Augustine Caitlin Khong Cooper Seelhof Riata Seelhof Ethan Lazar Logan Lazar Caiden Cartwright Cheyenne Yahnke Turner Christenson Ronnie Wilson Ashley Wilson Ashley Wilson Lexi Augustine Lillian Cartwright Rosetta Yahnke

INTRODUCTION

Some of the finest beef, pork, lamb, turkey, small engines, photography and foods projects in the Cariboo will be available by live and online auction on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The auction will be held at the stockyards where we are able to have a maximum of 50 buyers in attendance. Personal invitations have gone out to our regular buyers. The auction will also be broadcast online and we encourage everyone to register and watch it live and bid on this easy to navigate platform. If you have not been contacted and want to purchase a project, please contact Ross Stafford at 250-305-2263 or 250-267-1197.

Registration is easy:

Log into DLMS.ca.

Choose the “Register” button in top right hand corner, create your profile then log in.

Select the Williams Lake & District 4-H Project Sale.

You can also bid by telephone. Call Wilf Smith at 250-267-3898.

All projects offered for sale will be published in a sale catalogue which will be online at DLMS.ca, the Williams Lake 4-H website and Facebook page, BC Livestock website and the Williams Lake Tribune website. We are happy to deliver catalogues as well — contact us at 250-267-1197 if you would like a paper copy.

There will be a live viewing offered of the projects from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the stockyards. Fifty people in the barn at a time.

There will be a specified entrance and exit set up, please follow all instructions provided by the COVID compliance officers (4-H volunteers). The goal is to have the sale proceed as usual, accommodate all buyers, and sell the excellent projects raised by 4-H members in the Cariboo.

A COVID compliance plan is in place for this event that will follow all B.C. rules during these unusual time.

Thank you for your continued support of the local 4-H members. Let’s make the 62nd annual sale a great sale.

Lillian Cartwright

Hi, my name is Lillian Cartwright, and I am 13 years old. This is my third year in the Horsefly 4-H club, and first year as a senior. My lot # is 110. For my project this year I have chosen swine. My pig’s name is Oink Oink. I let my littlest brother name him, because I was having a difficult time picking. Show and Sale will look a bit different this year due to COVID, so we will be having a virtual sale. The sale will be August 10th, starting at 6:30 p.m. To participate in this sale whether you are just watching or would like to buy, you will need to register. I would love for everyone to see all our hard work especially during this difficult time.

Thank you.

Rosetta Yahnke

Hi there! My name is Rosetta Yahnke and I am a proud member of the Horsefly 4-H club. This year I have a swine project named Pumba. His breeding is Yorkshire Duroc crossed with Pi-train. He is healthy, happy, and fit as a whistle. We’d like to invite you to participate in the 62nd Annual 4-H Sale which is to be held at the Williams Lake Stockyards August 10th at 6:30 pm. The individual projects can not be shown publicly by their owners this year, due to COVID 19 restrictions. However there will be a live auction held as well as the option to bid online via live video auction. The location is Williams Lake Stockyards, 4665 Cattle Drive. My Lot number is #124.

Although I might not meet you in person thank you so much for coming out and always supporting us at the Horsefly 4-H club! Best wishes!

Lexi Augustine

Hello. My name is Lexi Augustine. I am 15 years old and this is my ninth year being part of the Horsefly 4-H Club.

My projects that I have raised this year are steer, heifer, cow/calf and beef senior management.

My steer, Dally, is a homegrown black Angus powerhouse who will give you a great yield.

I picked him from my parent’s ranch, Augustine Ranch, and he has been nothing but an easy keeper.

This year’s sale will look a bit different than it has in the past. Rather than our full out live auction, there will be an online auction through DLMS.ca on August 10th at 6:30 p.m. You can come down to the stockyards before the auction at 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to view all the sales projects.

Unfortunately, us members will not be able to attend due to COVID protocol, but Dally would love to meet you.

My lot number is 107. Thank you for the continuous support.

Joey Augustine

Hi. My name is Joey Augustine. This my eighth year in the Horsefly 4-H Club. This year my projects are steer, heifer, cow/calf and foods.

I will be selling my steer project, Ollie. Ollie is a homegrown, purebred Black Angus steer.

He is from our family ranch.

He’s a gentle giant and has been really fun to work with this year.

I invite you to come checkout my steer from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10 and the sale is on Monday at 6:30 p.m. He is lot number 106.

Ashley Wilson

Hi. My name is Ashley Wilson. I am 12 years old and I am with the Horsefly 4-H Club.

My project this year is foods. This year at the 62nd annual 4-H sale on Aug. 10 at the Williams Lake Stockyards I will be selling an apple pie and a baked goods basket as well as preserves.

Thank you for coming out and supporting your local 4-H club.

Ronald Wilson

Hi. My name is Ronald Wilson. I am 14 years old and I am with the Horsefly 4-H Club.

My project is small engine. This year I have chosen a Honda EG 2200X generator to work on and will be selling it at the 62nd annual 4-H sale.

The sale will be on Aug. 10 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. Thank you for supporting your local 4-H club.

Turner Christenson

Hello. My name is Turner Christenson.

This is my second year in the Horsefly 4-H Club. I have a market steer, his name is Tanner and he is a Charolais cross.

Gardner Ranch is my family ranch. This is where I’ve purchased my steer from. Tanner is a very quiet steer. It would be amazing if you would consider purchasing my steer.

He will make great meat for your freezer. If your freezer’s are low there is a sale for 4-H animals. The sale is on Monday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. You can watch online at dlms.ca.

My lot number is 112.

Caiden Cartwright

My name is Caiden Cartwright. I am nine years old and this is my third year in the Horsefly 4-H Club and my first year as a junior member.

My lot number is 109. This year I chose to do swine. My pig’s name is Gub-Gub and she is a Berkshire Duroc cross.

This year we are not having a regular show and sale due to COVID-19. All of it will be online and we will be having a virtual auction.

I would like to invite you all to check it out, whether it be to just watch or be a buyer. Feel free to also invite your friends and family by sending them the online link.

The more support the better. Here is the link to register for the online sale: dlms.ca.

We look forward to trying this new way of selling our projects during this trying time. Logan Lazar

My name is Logan Lazar. I am 14 years old, and I am a member of the Horsefly 4-H Club. This is my second year in 4-H. I am doing market lamb as my project.

My market lamb’s name is Thorin.

Thorin is three and a half months old in his picture and growing really fast (born March 15). Thorin is a Dorper, which is a hair breed. I chose the hair breed sheep because their meat is mild in flavour and they have fine bones which means more meat on the carcass.

I have been experimenting with his grain rations.

I started with sheep texture, then added to it to increase the protein levels. Thorin is gaining weight very well. Every day he has access to free range in his little field that we fenced off for him.

Thorin is very calm and he comes to me when I call him. He handles very well with and without a halter. He likes his morning walks and he loves to get brushed.

Cooper Seelhof

Hi. My name is Cooper Seelhof. This is my fourth year in 4-H. This year I am in market beef. My steer’s name is Slots. He presently weighs 1,245 pounds. He is a Simmental/Angus. Slots is a homegrown steer from our ranch.

Ethan Lazar

Hi. My name is Ethan Lazar. I am with the Horsefly 4-H Club. This is my second year in 4-H. I am in small engines. My lot number will be 115.

My project is a 1992 KDX 200. The KDX 200 arrived completely in parts. Most my time was spent putting the motor back together which was a welcomed challenge. The crankshaft was in bad condition, so I sent it in to C & Ski to get machined.

On the exterior I sandblasted and repainted the frame, bought new plastics and rebuilt the muffler, replaced the brake and clutch levers and foot pegs. Also, the swing arm bushings are brand new.

Although the image above is not the exact bike I am selling, it is the same model and will look very similar. I enjoyed working on this bike. It will look new and run great!

Riata Seelhof

Hi. My name is Riata Seelhof. I am 15 years old and this is my seventh year in 4-H.

This year I have three projects: Market Steer, Heifer, and Cow/Calf. This year I am selling my steer Buddy. He is a Simmental/Angus, and he is homegrown from the Woodjam Ranch, and he presently weighs 1,230 pounds.

Caitlin Khong

Hi! My name is Caitlin Khong. I am 16 years old and I am a member of the Horsefly 4-H Club.

This is my 17th year doing a photography project for which I have won grand champion photography awards in the past. As a part of my project this year I’ll be selling a framed photo of the summer night sky with the stars and planets visible. I’m afraid I don’t yet have a preview of my image as I am watching out for the best opportunity to take my photo, but I aim to produce the best example of my work possible. Look for my project at the Williams Lake District 4-H Sale.

