61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale wraps up for another year

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Riata Seelhof, Horsefly 4H member, won Grand Champion Steer and Top Home Grown Steer at the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale. Riata won Grand Champion Steer in 2018 as well.
Monica Lamb-Yorski photos Mauro Kuehn with the Springhouse 4-H Club, directs his Grand Champion swine during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale.
Ashley Wilson of the Horsefly 4-H Club shows off her grand champion food entry during Monday evening’s sale at the Williams Lake Stockyards.
Horsefly 4-H Club member Ronald Wilson fires up his rototiller, which he won grand champion small engines for at the 4-H Show and Sale.
Anna Best, Horsefly 4-H club member, grooms her Reserve Champion Steer during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale.
Laura Dewsbury with the Canim Valley 4-H club, shows her Reserve Champion Sheep during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale.
Georgia DiMarco, Big Lake 4-H, directs her Reserve Champion Swine during the 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale.
Anthony DiMarco, Big Lake 4-H member, displays his Reserve Champion Photo during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4H Show and Sale
Joey Augustine, Horsefly 4H member, with help from some friends, shows off her Reserve Champion Foods entry during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District Show and Sale.
Karena Sokolan, Chimney Valley 4H, brings her runner-up steer into the ring during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale.
Maria DiMarco with the Big Lake 4-H Club shows off her Runner-Up Swine during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale.
Lone Butte 4-H member Sara Pfannmueller works with her runner-up winning lamb during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale Monday, Aug. 12.
Rose Lake 4-H member Lauren Bedford displays her Runner-Up winning photo during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District Show and Sale Monday evening. Lauren donated 50 per cent of the $1,200 raised by the sale of her photo toward B.C. Children’s Hospital Spinal Trauma Unit.
During the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale, Sam Purdy (left) and Andrea MacDonald present Jessica Tritten of the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club with the fourth annual Rayel MacDonald Memorial Swine Award in memory of Rayel who was an avid 4H member. Each year a name is drawn for the award.

Hundreds of youth, their families and community supporters attended the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale held at the Williams Lake Stockyards from Aug. 8 to 12.

It culminated Monday evening with the parade of champions, speeches from the presidents of the Big Lake, Canim Valley, Chimney Valley, Horsefly, Lone Butte, Rose Lake/Miocene and Springhouse 4-H clubs, reciting of the 4-H pledge, and the singing of O Canada by Horsefly 4-H member Caitlin Khong and the presentation of the fourth annual Rayel MacDonald Memorial Swine award to Jessica Tritten from the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club.

Read More: Rose Lake 4-H Club: Meet our club members and projects for 61st annual 4-H Show and Sale

When it came for the auction, there were 128 items for sale, including livestock, photos, small engines and food, with buyers bidding in some cases as high as $9 a pound for swine, $12 a pound for lamb, $10 a pound for turkey and $6.25 a pound for steer.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Casting call issued for new WL Studio Theatre musical

Just Posted

FOREST INK: Forest tenure changes are occurring throughout the world

Jim Hilton discusses why who or what owns the world’s forests matters to the industry

61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale wraps up for another year

Hundreds of youth showcased and sold animals they raised themselves

Casting call issued for new WL Studio Theatre musical

The WLST will be taking actors and audiences to a musical theatre version of Ancient Rome

Boys and Girls Club street party receives carnival makeover

All families are welcome to attend this event for free

Art Walk 2019 features artists old and new

Get to know some of the artists contributing their talent this year

VIDEO: Langley Ribfest met with protesters

Groups that oppose the event for various reasons plan to be on site each of the three days.

Canadians killed in Afghanistan honoured during emotional dedication ceremony

One-hundred-fifty-eight Canadian soldiers died during the mission

It’s snow joke: Up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall in northeastern B.C.

Alaska Highway, Fort Nelson to be hit with August snowstorm, according to Environment Canada

‘I’m just absolutely disgusted’: Husband furious after B.C. Mountie’s killer gets day parole

Kenneth Fenton was sentenced to prison after he fatally struck Const. Sarah Beckett’s cruiser

Sea-to-Sky Gondola in B.C. likely out of commission until 2020

Sea to Sky Gondola carries between 1,500 and 3,000 people every day during the summer season

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

PHOTOS: Weapons seized at Portland right-wing rally, counterprotests

Not all who gathered Saturday were with right-wing groups or antifa

Discussion on grief and loss between Stephen Colbert, Anderson Cooper goes viral

The exchange includes emotional question from Cooper, and outlook on grief as a child

Toronto activist calling on federal parties to nominate more black candidates

Fewer than 20 black Canadians have been nominated so far, including some Liberal MPs seeking re-election

Most Read