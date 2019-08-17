61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale wraps up for another year

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Riata Seelhof, Horsefly 4H member, won Grand Champion Steer and Top Home Grown Steer at the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale. Riata won Grand Champion Steer in 2018 as well. Monica Lamb-Yorski photos Mauro Kuehn with the Springhouse 4-H Club, directs his Grand Champion swine during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale. Ashley Wilson of the Horsefly 4-H Club shows off her grand champion food entry during Monday evening’s sale at the Williams Lake Stockyards. Horsefly 4-H Club member Ronald Wilson fires up his rototiller, which he won grand champion small engines for at the 4-H Show and Sale. Anna Best, Horsefly 4-H club member, grooms her Reserve Champion Steer during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale. Laura Dewsbury with the Canim Valley 4-H club, shows her Reserve Champion Sheep during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale. Georgia DiMarco, Big Lake 4-H, directs her Reserve Champion Swine during the 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale. Anthony DiMarco, Big Lake 4-H member, displays his Reserve Champion Photo during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4H Show and Sale Joey Augustine, Horsefly 4H member, with help from some friends, shows off her Reserve Champion Foods entry during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District Show and Sale. Karena Sokolan, Chimney Valley 4H, brings her runner-up steer into the ring during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale. Maria DiMarco with the Big Lake 4-H Club shows off her Runner-Up Swine during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale. Lone Butte 4-H member Sara Pfannmueller works with her runner-up winning lamb during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale Monday, Aug. 12. Rose Lake 4-H member Lauren Bedford displays her Runner-Up winning photo during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District Show and Sale Monday evening. Lauren donated 50 per cent of the $1,200 raised by the sale of her photo toward B.C. Children’s Hospital Spinal Trauma Unit. During the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale, Sam Purdy (left) and Andrea MacDonald present Jessica Tritten of the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club with the fourth annual Rayel MacDonald Memorial Swine Award in memory of Rayel who was an avid 4H member. Each year a name is drawn for the award.

Hundreds of youth, their families and community supporters attended the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale held at the Williams Lake Stockyards from Aug. 8 to 12.

It culminated Monday evening with the parade of champions, speeches from the presidents of the Big Lake, Canim Valley, Chimney Valley, Horsefly, Lone Butte, Rose Lake/Miocene and Springhouse 4-H clubs, reciting of the 4-H pledge, and the singing of O Canada by Horsefly 4-H member Caitlin Khong and the presentation of the fourth annual Rayel MacDonald Memorial Swine award to Jessica Tritten from the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club.

When it came for the auction, there were 128 items for sale, including livestock, photos, small engines and food, with buyers bidding in some cases as high as $9 a pound for swine, $12 a pound for lamb, $10 a pound for turkey and $6.25 a pound for steer.

