Rose Lake 4-H Club: Meet our club members and projects for 61st annual 4-H Show and Sale

Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club

The Rose Lake/ Miocene club has been running for over 50 years. This year we have 31 members. The projects that are currently running are; Photography, Small Engines, Horse, Beef, Swine, Poultry, Rabbit, Sheep and Cloverbuds.

Our club meets are held at the Miocene Community Hall on the second Wednesday of every month, January through to October at 6:30 p.m.

Some activities that we’ve done this year include a winter social, club speeches, helped with a barn fundraiser, and of course we held our annual Easter Petting Zoo in the mall, among other fundraisers. We’ve really enjoyed doing these things together! Our club has really pulled together this year to support each other, our club and our communities.

Our leaders, parents and members have really put the 4-H pledge into action. “For our club, our community and our country” We are really blessed to have such a great group of youth and leaders and parents.

This year we made the decision to buy new show shirts for the club. It was impossible to find a western shirt in our traditional burgundy color that would fit all our members. So, starting at the 2019 Show and Sale, look for our club wearing our new, sharp black show shirts.

We invite and welcome all to come and enjoy the animals and youth at the Williams Lake and District Show and Sale and we’d like to thank the community members from Williams Lake and surrounding areas that have supported us along our journey! Thank You!

Sarah Shoultz

Hi, my name is Sarah Shoults. I’m nine-years-old. This is my first year as a junior and my first year bringing a project to the Williams Lake Show and Sale. I chose to raise a lamb this year and I’m really excited to bring her to the Show and Sale. Her name is Lady, she is a North Country, Chevet cross. She is heavier than I am now and can be a bit challenging to walk. I’ve been practising and hope that she’ll do well in her show classes. She likes to be around other sheep, so I think she’ll be ok. Come and watch Lady and I in the sheep show, on August 9th at 9:30am.

Abraham Meier

Hello, My name is Abraham Meier (Lot#149), I am 15 years old and this is my first year in 4H. This year I decided to raise a steer, his name is White Fang. He has an Angus father and a Charolais mother. I would like to invite you to our annual 4H Show and Sale that will be held at the Williams Lake stockyards from August 8-12th, to come and see me and my project, White Fang. We will be showing our animals on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the sale will be on Monday! Hope to see you there!

Bella Shoults

Hi, my name is Bella Shoults, I am 12 years old. I am from the Rose Lake Miocene 4-H club, I have been a member for five years. This year I am a junior. My lot number is 151. My projects have been swine and photography. I will be taking my swine project to Show and Sale, I will be selling him at the sale on Monday August 12th! His name is Mouse, he is Yorkshire, Landrace, Duroc cross, and his weight will be approximately 260 pounds so far! Please come and check out the shows and support us, at the stockyards August 8th- 12th.

LOOK OUT FOR LOT #151!!!!!

Gabrielle Meier

Hi, my name is Gabrielle Meier (Lot# 150). I am 13 and this is my first year in 4-H. We moved from France two years ago where we had a ranch, so this year, I decided to raise a steer. He is a black/red Angus and his name is Sparkly. I would like to invite you to our 4-H Show and Sale which will be held at the Williams Lake Stockyards on August 8th – 12th. It will be a lot of fun and we will be showing our projects in the best way we can just for you. Please come out to visit me at our Annual 4-H Show and Sale.

Heidi Van Beers

Hi! My name is Heidi Van Beers, lot # 158, with the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club. The projects I am in this year are Swine and Heifer. My pig’s name is Nacho, and his breed is Landrace/Yorkshire/Duroc. His birth date is February 2nd, 2019. I got him from Color V Ranch, when he only weighed 35 pounds! I estimate Nacho will weigh around 250 pounds at Show and Sale, I have really enjoyed raising him. I invite you to come out to Show and Sale, August 8th-12th. I will be selling my pig on sale night, which is Monday August 12th, 2019. The sale starts at 6:30 p.m. I hope to see you there!

Jacob Shoults

Hi, my name is Jacob Shoults, I am 15 years old, I am with the Rose Lake/ Miocene 4-H club, and this is my 5th year in 4-H.

My projects this year are Market Steer, Cow-Calf pair, and Small Engines. My Market Steer is a Black Angus cross with Hereford. His name is Tank, he’s a very deep, long and wide steer, my best yet! My cow is a Black Angus cross with Hereford. Her name is Missy, she gave birth to her first calf this year, a 97-pound heifer.

I’ve had lots of fun this year; I attended Prospects 2000 Beef Show in Kamloops, I got to go to Youth Action, also in Kamloops, and I had the honour of going to another beef show called Showdown, in Barrier. I hope to see you all at the Stockyards for Show and Sale this year!!!

Antonia Westwick

This year in 4H I have three projects. Steer, heifer and horse, I am also the vice-president of our club. This year has been a lot of fun in all the projects, we have had a lot of project meetings, sleep overs and even an out of town trip for a horse show.

I am looking forward to Show and Sale as it is always great to meet up with the other clubs and showcase what we do for the community. My lot number is #163.

Jessabelle Trelenberg

Hi, my name is Jessabelle Trelenberg, I am in the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club, I am 11 years old and this is my second year in 4-H. This year I am raising a black angus cross steer named Jitterbug for market.

It is hard work washing, fitting, and training my steer as well as filling out my record book, but it is a very good learning experience. The more effort I put into my project the more I can improve him to perform better. I am lot number 154. Please come to see me at the stockyards on Monday, August the 12 before the auction which will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Excited to see you there!

Katelyn French

Hello, my name is Katelyn French, I am 12 years old and this is my 6th year in 4-H, second as a junior.

I am in the Rose Lake Miocene 4-H Club and my projects this year are market lamb and horse. My lamb is a Dorset cross North Country Cheviot and her name is Fluffer Nutter.

I hope to see you at the annual show and sale at the Williams Lake Stockyards. You can find me and my lamb in the Rose Lake Miocene sheep pens. My lot number is 142.

Scarlett Johnston

Howdy! My name is Scarlett Johnston I am 10 years old and this is my first year with a project. I have been in 4-H for four years as a clover bud.

My lot number is 146 and I am part of Rose Lake /Miocene club.

This year I am doing steer, heifer and bunny. My steer’s name is Mickey. Mickey’s mother is Black Angus and his father is Speckle Park. Mickey has gone to two shows Prospects 2000 in Kamloops and Showdown in Barriere.

Mickey was born on March 15 here on the Onward Ranch which is our family ranch. At March weigh in, Mickey weighed 820 pounds and right now I think he is around 1,300 pounds. My heifer, Minnie, is a purebred Speckle Park and is quite sweet. My Bunny, Poppy, is a registered Holland Lop and is very gentle and cuddly. I hope to see you down at the 61st annual 4-H show and sale Aug. 8-12.

Kimberly French

Hello, my name is Kimberly French and this is my 9th year in 4-H. I am in the Rose Lake Miocene 4-H Club and this year my project is swine. My pig’s name is Oreo and he is a Hereford Berkshire cross. We would be happy to see you at the Show and Sale this year!

You can find me in the Rose Lake Miocene swine stalls with lot #143. Hope to see you there.

Dean Bartley

Hello! My name is Dean Bartley. I’m 9 years old. This is my 3rd year in 4H, with the Rose Lake Miocene 4H club. Next year, I’ll finally be a junior. My projects will be, horse and swine. This is my horse Odessa, that I love. Thank you.

Lauren Bedford

Hi! My name is Lauren Bedford (Lot #137). I am 17 and have been involved in 4-H with the Rose Lake/ Miocene club for four years. In past years I have raised either a turkey or a beef animal for my project but, this year I have chosen to be in photography as it is easier to do along side my college courses.

I have come to really enjoy being in the action while capturing history, wildlife, and ranching, in pictures. I hope to show many of these pictures at our 4-H Show and Sale located at the Williams Lake Stockyards from August 8th- the 12th. So please, come out and join in the fun at our annual 4-H Show and Sale!

Lana Van Beers

Howdy! My name is Lana Van Beers, lot # 159. I am a member in the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H club. This is my third year raising a 4-H market lamb, and I will be selling him at the 4-H annual Show and Sale, happening August 8-12th!

My lamb’s name is Stormy, his birthdate is February 22, 2019. His breed is Suffolk/Dorset, which gives him a deep, broad body, and well-developed hindquarters. I purchased him from Roma Tingle in Prince George, when he only weighed 39 pounds. I estimate he will have a finished weight of 115-120 pounds by Show and Sale. I look forward to showing my lamb and I hope to see you there!

Jennifer Tritten

Hi, my name is Jennifer Tritten, I am 16 years old, and have been part of the Rose Lake/ Miocene 4-H Club for eight years. My projects this year are Swine and Photography.

This year I am raising one market hog named Eleanora. Eleanora is a colourful Hereford/Berkshire cross. She has a beautiful golden colour with black spots scattered across her body. She is very long and has depth.

For my Senior Management project in Photography, I prepared a photo album to show in August.

I would like to invite you to this year’s Annual Williams Lake 4-H Show and Sale from August 8th to 13th at the Williams Lake Stockyards. The sale will be on Monday August 12th. Come visit Eleanora and me at the Rose Lake Miocene swine stalls. My lot number is 155. We look forward to seeing you there!

Jessica Tritten

Hi, my name is Jessica Tritten and I am 14 years old. This is my second year as a senior member but eighth year in the Rose Lake Miocene 4-H Club. My projects are Swine and Horse.

My pig’s name is Pumpkin. He is a purebred Hereford. Pumpkin is mostly red in colour with a white belly, legs and face. He is long, very wide and has lots of depth.

My horse’s name is Omak. He is a 18 year old Quarter Horse gelding. His colour is flaxen chestnut with an interrupted stripe on his face.

This year’s Show and Sale takes place from August 8th to August 12th at the Williams Lake Stockyards with the SALE taking place on Monday, August 12th. Come visit Pumpkin and me at the Rose Lake Miocene swine stalls. My Lot # is 156 I hope to see you there!

Lucia Johnston

Howdy there folks! My name is Lucia Johnston and I am doing my 5th Speckle Park steer “Fritz” this year. In the past two years I have won my weight classes but last year I received top carcass out of around 40+ steers in the district. Speckle Parks (Fritz’s breed) are known best for their marbling ability and they have won many other carcass competitions across Canada. I am 14 years old and my lot number is 145. I am involved with the Rose Lake Miocene 4-H club. I will be selling my steer, Fritz, at the 61st annual 4-H Show and Sale. I don’t only have a steer but I also have a heifer, Foxy. My cow, Violet, and her calf, Blossom, as well as my mature cow, Clover, and her calf Aspen. Thank you so much for your support!

Reegan Kohut

Hello there! My name is Reegan Kohut, I am 16 years old and I’m from the Rose Lake Miocene 4-H club. This year I am doing poultry for my market project and horse for my other project. As you can see here, I have a Tom turkey. His name is Draco Malfoy, and as of right now he’s 14 weeks old, but on the 7th of August he’ll be 19 weeks. Just in time for our annual Show & Sale from August 8th to 14th at the Williams Lake Stockyards. I will be selling him, but also bring my 2 Hens, (Hermione Granger and Ginny Weasly). I hope you can come!

