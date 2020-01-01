UPDATE: Heavy snowfall causes power outages east of Williams Lake, Mt. Timothy Ski Resort opens for New Year’s Day

About six inches of heavy snow fell over higher elevations in and around the lakecity New Year’s Eve. (Angie Mindus photo/Williams Lake Tribune)
The volunteers at Operation Red Nose were busy New Year’s Eve, operating out of the Heartland Toyota dealership. Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb, Julian Morgan and Scott Tucker were among the volunteers. (Angie Mindus photo/Williams Lake Tribune)
Residences in the Dog Creek Road area received ‘epic’ amounts of snow, according to New Year’s revellers who got rides from Operation Red Nose volunteers. (Angie Mindus photo/Williams Lake Tribune)
Roads in the Cariboo were either snow-covered or completely bare Dec. 31, depending on the elevation. (Angie Mindus photo/Williams Lake Tribune)

Last year went out with a bang in Williams Lake, at least in the weather department, with 16.2 centimetres of snow falling over higher elevations around the city and 22.2 millimetres of total precipition.

The blast of wet weather — pouring rain for most of the day in the downtown and heavy snow in the surrounding area — wreaked havoc on the roads and power lines in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

BC Hydro is reporting 28 outages in the Central Interior as of Wednesday morning, Jan. 1 affecting 3,096 customers.

In the Williams Lake area nine of those outages are impacting 2,175 customers, with the power being out from the Horsefly/Likely junction to the communities of Horsefly and Likely due to the heavy, wet snow.

The Thompson/Shuswap and Southern Interior areas were hit the hardest New Year’s Eve with many power outages. One of those outages forced the brief closure of the Mt. Timothy Ski Resort.

Mt. Timothy Ski Resort staff said they received ‘a foot and a half’ of fresh snow since Tuesday and have been working to restore power through backup generators due to power outages.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan 1 the resort reopened for guests with ‘amazing’ snow conditions.

Read More: New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

The first baby born for Interior Health arrived in Kelowna at 6:02 a.m. while the first baby born in B.C. was born at 12:01 a.m. in New Westminister.

No New Year’s baby has been born yet at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

Operation Red Nose volunteers were busy New Year’s Eve, offering rides by donation to keep impaired drivers off the roads. The initiative is heavily supported by all the local car dealerships, and was busy Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

There is no official Polar Bear Swim in Williams Lake planned.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
