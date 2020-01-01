(BC Hydro outage map)

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

About 34,000 BC Hydro customers are welcoming 2020 in the dark, following an intense snowstorm in the southern and central interiors.

The hardest hit areas as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday were Salmon Arm (about 18,000 customers), Vernon (5,000), Kamloops (4,000), Williams Lake (2,000) and 100 Mile House (2,000).

Crews have been brought in from other parts of the province to help restore electricity, a BC Hydro news release said.

They were able to turn the lights back on for about 60 per cent of the affected customers since the storm began on New Year’s Eve, but heavy snow is still in the forecast.

“We understand that outages are disruptive and ask customers to be patient as crews are working to access trouble spots as quickly as possible,” the release said.

READ MORE: Environment Canada’s top 10 weather events of 2019

To report a power outage or for power updates, go to bchydro.com/outages.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?
Next story
Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

Just Posted

‘It’s a miracle he’s alive’; Young mountain racer recovers from fall at Williams Lake Stampede

Twenty-two-year-old Dax Setah nearly lost his life during this past summer’s mountain horse race

Operation Red Nose operates for the final time in 2019 tonight

Volunteers are standing by at 250 392-2222 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. to help drive people safely home

Stage set at Sacred Heart Hall for museum’s New Year’s Eve bash

Tickets are on sale for $50 until 5 p.m. tonight with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Accused in Dec. 2 Williams Lake armed robbery make court appearances on charges

Charges stem from armed robbery at a Windmill Crescent residence in Williams Lake

Rainy day Tuesday to round out weather in Williams Lake for 2019

About 10 mm of rain is expected in the lakecity Dec. 31

VIDEO: Cheers, tears and prayers as world rings in 2020

Top events from the last decade were the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Order granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Record $70-million lotto jackpot up for grabs in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

First 2020 baby for Interior Health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Most Read