After being the City of Williams Lake’s director of municipal services for six years, Gary Muraca has been appointed the City’s chief administrative officer. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Gary Muraca appointed Williams Lake’s chief administrative officer

Muraca replaces outgoing CAO Milo MacDonald

Williams Lake has appointed Gary Muraca as the new chief administrative officer (CAO), replacing outgoing CAO Milo MacDonald.

Muraca, who has been the City’s director municipal services for six years, said applying for the job was a ‘no-brainer.’

“It’s a good opportunity,” he told the Tribune Wednesday. “Williams Lake is a great town with great people and the City is a great employer. I already deal with all the other relevant government agencies in my role with municipal services and that will carry into my new position.”

While his appointment is effective, Wednesday, Sept. 9, Muraca said there will be a transition period from his old job into his new.

There are too many moving pieces with the river valley flood repair that he will need to continue working on, he added.

Read more: Williams Lake river valley flood recovery first phase could cost $2.6 million

So far the repairs have made it to the 13th bridge out of the 14 that were damaged in April of this year and Muraca said they expect to complete the emergency side of the project in the next three to four weeks.

Mayor Walt Cobb said the City is pleased with the appointment.

“We are looking forward to building on the successes and momentum of the previous years, and are confident that Gary’s enthusiasm, professionalism, and knowledge of the City operations will guide us into the future.”

As the City’s new CAO, Muraca said he intends to meet with all of the City’s managers and continue to work with city council to ensure everyone is pursuing council’s strategic plan for Williams Lake.

He also sees the City’s relationships with neighbouring First Nations communities as key to everyone’s success and said working on those relationships is a priority.

In 2017, Muraca was presented the manager of the year award by the Public Works Association of B.C.

MacDonald left his position for a CAO position in Fort St. John.

Read more: Williams Lake CAO departing for a job in Fort St. John


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LGBTQ Canadians more likely to experience assault than heterosexuals: survey
Next story
Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

Just Posted

Gary Muraca appointed Williams Lake’s chief administrative officer

Muraca replaces outgoing CAO Milo MacDonald

Williams Lake encouraged to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, Sept. 10

Public invited to walk, run or bike with a friend, light a candle

Families jump back into fall routines

COVID brings change as sudent head back to class

Blue Fins set to return to water this week

‘I miss being on deck and interacting with the kids’: WLBFSC head coach Chad Webb

OUR HOMETOWN: Top of her class

LCSS graduate Cheleine Doyle, 17, is the recipient the Governor General’s Academic Medal

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

Pest control company releases 2020 list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

Most Read