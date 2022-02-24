Fuel management work underway on outskirts of Williams Lake

Consulting forester Ken Day, left, checks in with contractor Peter Nilsson who is doing fuel management work in the forest off the Chimney Valley Road. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Patricia and Darrell Barron have been fire smarting their property ever since their home was built in 2010 on Eagleview Road. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Retired forestry professionals Patricia, left, and Darrell Barron have been happy to see the fuel management project taking place adjacent to their property at the end of Eagleview Road on the outskirts of Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Ministry of Forests has a contractor doing fuel management in a forested area at the end of Eagleview Road on the outskirts of Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Merchantable timber is being salvaged from a fuel management project in the forest at the end of Eagleview Road to be sold at local mills. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

New wildfire risk reduction work is underway where urban development and forest meet in the outskirts of Williams Lake.

Forestry contractor Peter Nilsson began the work for the Ministry of Forests on an 83.1-hectare area, using heavy machinery, in mid-November.

His two access points are at the west end of Eagleview Road and on Chimney Valley Road.

Treatments include selective harvesting to remove some trees, and handwork to clean up fine woody debris and small dense under-story trees.

Taking a break on a Friday afternoon at the site off the Chimney Valley Road, Nilsson said he looks at a stand, determines which trees are growing well and removes ones with poor vigour.

He also prunes some trees at least three metres up, removes lichen which is flammable and divides the woody debris into timber that can be shipped to local mills.

Some of the waste will be burned on site, due to the cost and access limitations.

The ministry confirmed the area being treated has been managed for beetle salvage since 2001 using selective harvesting methods.

Nearby trails are being closed on the days when a contractor is working with machinery and signage to alert the public has been posted at both locations.

Nilsson said he will be finished about March 31, with the potential for some follow-up work in the fall.

The ministry noted about 1,200 hectares of land in and around Williams Lake are slated for treatment over the next two years.

Aims of the program include removing hazardous trees and flammable shrubs, reducing woody debris and other fuels on the forest floor by piling and burning or chipping and grinding the material for offsite use, thinning forested areas by cutting smaller trees and some mature trees, and pruning low-hanging tree branches to help prevent fire from moving into tree tops.

For Darrell and Patricia Barron, both retired from the ministry of forests, the wildfire risk reduction work bodes well with their own efforts to fire smart their property on Eagleview Road.

After living in Williams Lake for 30 years, the Barrons had Zirnhelt Timber Frames build them a home in 2010 with a metal roof and Hardie plank siding.

They began fire smarting immediately.

“We have more to do,” Darrell said. “It’s a work in progress. There are things we know we should still do.”

Patricia said in August 2021consulting forester Ken Day came and did a fire smart assessment for them.

“We took advantage of the program the city was offering to give feedback on how fire smart your property was and see if we were on the right page,” said Patricia, adding after the assessment they cut down another nine trees.

