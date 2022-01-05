The city of Williams Lake is hoping to continue its FireSmart efforts, this time in the area between Westridge and the golf course. (City of Williams Lake image)

The city of Williams Lake is hoping to continue its FireSmart efforts, this time in the area between Westridge and the golf course. (City of Williams Lake image)

City to explore FireSmart plans for between Westridge and golf course

Communication key part of the plan

FireSmart efforts continue in Williams Lake with the city eyeing the area below Westridge and above the golf course next.

In a report prepared for discussion at the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14, Fire Chief Erick Peterson said the city will be working on a communication plan to share with the public.

“Given the proximity of the treatment area to populated neighbourhoods and the visibility of the grassland from the entire community, we are advising council of our activities as part of a proactive communication plan with the community,” Erickson noted in the report.

If the plan goes ahead, there would be a prescribed burning of a grassland area in spring 2022 and fuel treatment in two forested areas in 2023.

Peterson said the city has hired Gail Wallin with Management Plus Consulting to help develop and support a public communication plan to highlight the positive outcomes for the community through fuel treatment and FireSmart neighbourhoods.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bcwildfireforestryWilliams Lake

Previous story
Okanagan home to some of B.C.’s top priced real estate
Next story
4.7 magnitude earthquake recorded off west coast of Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Black Press file photo)
Snowfall warning issued for Williams Lake, Quesnel

George Jennex (left) and Len Butler, Conservation Inspector of the Thompson Cariboo Region (middle), show off Jennex’s Shurlock hitches in Williams Lake. The improved safety of the hitch will help reduce hitch decoupling and prevent theft on Conservation trucks in the Cariboo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Quesnel inventor’s hitches now being used by Cariboo BC Conservation officers

The city of Williams Lake is looking at doing some FireSmart work in the area between Westridge and the golf course. (City of Williams Lake agenda)
City to explore FireSmart plans for between Westridge and golf course

BC Assessment has released 2021 property assessments online. (City of Williams Lake photo)
STICKER SHOCK: BC Assessment property values up significantly in Williams Lake