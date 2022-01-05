City to explore FireSmart plans for between Westridge and golf course

The city of Williams Lake is hoping to continue its FireSmart efforts, this time in the area between Westridge and the golf course. (City of Williams Lake image)

FireSmart efforts continue in Williams Lake with the city eyeing the area below Westridge and above the golf course next.

In a report prepared for discussion at the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14, Fire Chief Erick Peterson said the city will be working on a communication plan to share with the public.

“Given the proximity of the treatment area to populated neighbourhoods and the visibility of the grassland from the entire community, we are advising council of our activities as part of a proactive communication plan with the community,” Erickson noted in the report.

If the plan goes ahead, there would be a prescribed burning of a grassland area in spring 2022 and fuel treatment in two forested areas in 2023.

Peterson said the city has hired Gail Wallin with Management Plus Consulting to help develop and support a public communication plan to highlight the positive outcomes for the community through fuel treatment and FireSmart neighbourhoods.



