Fire Prevention Week: Practise makes perfect at Horsefly fire department

The Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department has been operating since 1993

Linda BARTSCH

Fire Prevention Week 2019

Our mandate is to serve and protect Horsefly and area by providing fire protection, assisting BC Ambulance and Search and Rescue, and responding to all emergency situations in the area.

Volunteers of the department are:

Fire Chief​​​​ Marc Caron, Deputy Chief Linda Bartsch, Captain Julie Caron, Captain Ben Morhart, Lieutenant Kyle Kershaw, Lieutenant Kevin Wilson as well as members in training Heather Beaman, Evan Frank, Judy Hillaby​​​​​, John Hollan, Gary Isaac, Tracy Janzen, Victor Khong, ​​​​​Cecil Morhart, Paul O’Toole,​​​Debra Peters, Andrew Schoenle​​​​, Kyle Staples, Hannah Yahnke, ​​​​​Abby Wilson and Evan Way.

There are also many, many more volunteers who work behind the scenes to help out.

READ MORE: Horsefly elects new fire chief

HVFD loves to train by creating real life situations and having the members respond to an unknown emergency.

Citizens of Horsefly see some strange happenings on Tuesday nights!

The community skating rink was rebuilt in Horsefly this summer.

The project was taken on by HVFD and the Horsefly Board of Trade, with assistance from the Horsefly Community Club and Horsefly school.

There is brand new pavement, boards, backstop and basketball nets installed.

There will be a covered area with benches for putting on your skates.

It was a great project that took a huge volunteer effort.

Remember to be safe out there this winter – clean your chimney, install your winter tires and drive according to road conditions, and help your neighbours.

