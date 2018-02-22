Horselfy elects new fire chief

Horsefly has a new fire chief.

At the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department’s AGM on Feb. 8, Marc Caron took over from former fire chief Cecil Morhart.

“I’m hoping to just continue on the course we are going and bettering ourselves as firefighters and first responders and trying to do the best for our community,” Caron told the Tribune.

The fire department extended a huge thank you to Morhart for his years of dedication and countless volunteer hours to the 26-year-old fire department.

“The HVFD made significant progress under his leadership and it is important that work is recognized,” said secretary treasurer Linda Bartsch.

“He’s put in a lot of good years and done a lot of great things for the fire department here and I’m just trying to keep it going in the direction Cecil had it going,” said Caron.

In recent days, the department has also added a rapid attack truck to their fleet, thanks to Kevin Wilson who drove the truck back from Saskatoon.

The department is run entirely by volunteers, and currently has about 14 members, said Caron. They are always looking for new members.

To join, you can leave a message at the fire hall, or give Caron a call at Horsefly Service, or just stop by during one of their Tuesday night practices at 7 p.m.

At their AGM and election of officers on Feb. 8, 2018, the volunteer department elected a new executive:

Chief: Marc Caron

Chairman: John Hollan

Director at Large: Debra Peters

Fire Captain: Julie Caron

Secretary Treasurer: Linda Bartsch

Other positions that were not up for renewal:

Deputy Chief: Paul O’Toole

Fire Captain: Andrew Schoenle

Hannah Yahnke has completed her Exterior Attack training and was voted in as an official member of HVFD.