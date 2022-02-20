Fire departments team up for ice rescue training at Horsefly

Members of Big Lake, Wildwood and Horsefly Volunteer Fire Departments were awarded ice rescue technician certification following a wet weekend at Horsefly Lake.
The course was hosted by the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) and held at Horsefly Lake over the weekend of Feb. 12 and 13 where members learned hands-on water and ice rescues.
Certification was received by Anita Diepdael, Micaiah Taylor, Lora Lee Mears, Ian Bruneski, Isabella Plasun, Andrew Gould, Bert Groetelaars, Kyle Kershaw, Katherine Rempel and Andrew Schoenle.
Ice Rescue Awareness certification was awarded to John Hollan and Abby Wilson.
All members of HVFD have now completed their training in Ice Rescue and Swift Water Rescue.
The course was presented by Raven Rescue, and instructed by Jordan Thompson.
Congratulations to these new ice rescue technicians. Their dedication to their communities should be recognized.
