COMMUNITY BUILDERS: Horsefly fire hall receives truck donation from Enbridge

The truck will be outfitted with lifesaving equipment

Darrel Wallace, area supervisor Enbridge, from left, Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department Chief Marc Caron and Grant MacGregor, E & I Tech, Enbridge with the truck Enbridge donated to the fire department. Photo submitted)

The Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department has been donated a 2014 Ford F-250 super duty crew cab.

“This is an unbelievably generous donation from Enbridge,” said fire chief Marc Caron, noting the truck will be outfitted as a duty truck, this means the highest ranking officer in Horsefly will have the truck at all times, so if that member leaves the Horsefly area the truck will be passed on to the next officer in line that is in Horsefly.

The truck will be outfitted with lifesaving equipment, a defibrillator, medical equipment, combination cutter and spreader for a vehicle extraction, a pressure pump, a volume pump, over the bank rescue gear, swift water rescue in the summer ice rescue in the winter and also have traffic control on board, Caron said.

When a call comes in, the duty officer will be outfitted to respond directly to the scene when minutes matter.

Caron said the truck will make a huge difference in response time to a emergency callout.

For fires, the incident commander can respond directly to the scene, an be ready for the responding members.

The truck will also be used to tow a sprinkler protection trailer during the wildfire season and will be out and about in Horsefly and ready to respond when a call goes out.

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department is an unfunded department with 20 trained and certified members in fire operations, swift water rescue, ice rescue and medical.

“A donation like this means a lot to our department and community,” Caron said.

Read More: Young Bella Coola Valley brothers and entrepreneurs on fire with new kindling business



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo