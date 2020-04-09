Fire claims historic Catholic church at Yunesit’in First Nation just before Easter weekend

The Catholic church at Yunesit’in First Nation caught fire Thursday evening. (Lennon Solomon photo)
St. John the Baptist Church at Yunesitin First Nation west of Williams Lake. (Kamloops Catholic Diocese photo)

A 118-year-old Catholic church was lost to fire in the community of Yunesit’in First Nation (Stone) west of Williams Lake Thursday evening.

It is believed a grass fire was the cause of the blaze which destroyed the St. John the Baptist Church, which was served from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Williams Lake, and is part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops.

The church was still used in the community, and many are saddened by the loss.

