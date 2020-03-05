The Yunesit’in Government is receiving $100,000 from Northern Development Initiative Trust toward the completion of a guest lodge presently under construction. (Photo submitted)

Yunesit’in Government receives NDIT funding toward to new guest lodge

The Northern Development Initiative Trust funding will help complete the project

The Yunesit’in government is receiving $100,000 from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) toward the completion of a new guest house in the community west of Williams Lake.

“Housing and accommodations have been a need for Yunesit’in over the years and this project serves to support all the visitors that come to Yunesit’in and be part of the community in their stay,” Chief Russell Myers Ross told the Tribune, adding they are grateful for the support.

The project will also feature the community’s own carpenters and timber from its own milling facility and Ross said they are anticipating it will be ready by the summer months.

“We are working on potential tourism products to be built around the people we attract,” he added.

The lodge will be a freestanding structure that will consist of a main unit with three bedrooms, a washroom, powder room, full kitchen, living and dining area.

A second, smaller unit will be attached and will consist of one bedroom, washroom, kitchen and living area. As a community-led initiative, the design includes outdoor gathering areas for community members.

Yunesit’in’s project is one of eight projects awarded for a total of $1.4 million by NDIT.

Joel McKay, NDIT CEO, said the trust is pleased to see so many projects from throughout the region and the strength of diversity in those projects.

“From hydroponics to wood manufacturing, campgrounds and tourism, the communities in Northern B.C are demonstrating creativity and resolve when it comes to enhancing the economy,” he added.

Read more: Tsilhqot’in Nation celebrates new solar farm west of Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Indigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

Just Posted

Yunesit’in Government receives NDIT funding toward to new guest lodge

The Northern Development Initiative Trust funding will help complete the project

Mailbox thieves strike again in Williams Lake area

Police ask public to contact RCMP if they have any information

Four lakecity athletes competing at Vancouver Sevens Invitational rugby tournament

Four lakecity girls rugby players are lacing up their boots at the Vancouver Sevens Invitational

Williams Lake Tribune staff finalists in Ma Murray newspaper awards

Feature photo and multimedia breaking news story vie for top honours

Williams Lake city council chooses Nekw7usem for name of new pedestrian bridge

The City received three name suggestions from the Williams Lake Indian Band

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

UPDATE: Toronto boy abducted over stepbrother’s unpaid drug debt, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Investigation finds lack of communication led to near-miss at Trail airport

A plane almost collided with an airport vehicle in December 2018

‘Burned alive’: BC SPCA petition demands fire code changes to protect farm animals

More than 3,800 people have signed petition to make livestock protection a Canada Codes objective

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, B.C. finance minister to keep working

Carole James says she’ll serve in cabinet as long as she can

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

PHOTOS: B.C. paramedics conduct coronavirus training

The emergency health service described the training as routine

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Most Read