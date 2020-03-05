Yunesit’in Government receives NDIT funding toward to new guest lodge

The Northern Development Initiative Trust funding will help complete the project

The Yunesit’in Government is receiving $100,000 from Northern Development Initiative Trust toward the completion of a guest lodge presently under construction. (Photo submitted)

The Yunesit’in government is receiving $100,000 from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) toward the completion of a new guest house in the community west of Williams Lake.

“Housing and accommodations have been a need for Yunesit’in over the years and this project serves to support all the visitors that come to Yunesit’in and be part of the community in their stay,” Chief Russell Myers Ross told the Tribune, adding they are grateful for the support.

The project will also feature the community’s own carpenters and timber from its own milling facility and Ross said they are anticipating it will be ready by the summer months.

“We are working on potential tourism products to be built around the people we attract,” he added.

The lodge will be a freestanding structure that will consist of a main unit with three bedrooms, a washroom, powder room, full kitchen, living and dining area.

A second, smaller unit will be attached and will consist of one bedroom, washroom, kitchen and living area. As a community-led initiative, the design includes outdoor gathering areas for community members.

Yunesit’in’s project is one of eight projects awarded for a total of $1.4 million by NDIT.

Joel McKay, NDIT CEO, said the trust is pleased to see so many projects from throughout the region and the strength of diversity in those projects.

“From hydroponics to wood manufacturing, campgrounds and tourism, the communities in Northern B.C are demonstrating creativity and resolve when it comes to enhancing the economy,” he added.

