An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Interior of B.C., where in Williams Lake temperatures are forecast to hover today, Feb. 3, around -30C. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Extreme cold warning issued for B.C. Interior

An arctic airmass is resulting in temperatures reaching as low as -30C this morning

An extreme cold warning for the Interior of B.C. has been issued by Environment Canada.

Temperatures hovering around -30C throughout the Interior including in Williams Lake, Quesnel, Burns Lake, Vanerhoof and 100 Mile House, the period of very cold, with wind chills, is expected to continue with temperatures predicted to reach lows of -34C with windchill by afternoon.

“An arctic airmass over the Central Interior is resulting in temperatures reaching as low as minus 30 Celsius this morning,” the warning states. “This combined with brisk northerly winds is giving extreme wind chill values below minus 40. Conditions are expected to improve this afternoon as temperatures rise.”

Periods of light snow are also forecast throughout the day, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries continuing this evening with winds gusting from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour and a low of -27C.

Monday, a high of -20C is forecast, with temperatures rising as the week progresses, however, temperature will remain around highs of -10C.

DriveBC, meanwhile, is reporting sections of compact snow with slippery sections on Highway 20 between Bella Coola and Williams Lake.

READ MORE: Sky expected to stay overcast throughout the weekend

More of the same should be expected while travelling Highway 97, including sections of black ice between Hixon and Quesnel.

You can monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada at https://weather.gc.ca. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Williams Lake homeless shelter remains open day and night due to extreme cold

Those in need of a reprieve from the weather can find solace at the Cariboo Friendship Society

