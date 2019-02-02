Weather Update: Sky expected to stay overcast throughout the weekend

The weekend will be largely overcast with temperatures expected to stay in the negative double digits. (Patrick Davies photo)

While it’s no polar vortex, Williams Lake is in for some chilly temperatures this weekend.

Saturday morning the temperature sits at -21 C with a windchill of -31 C due to an 18 km/h wind from the west. Temperatures are expected to rise this afternoon to high of -14C before cooling overnight to -25C. Conditions throughout are expected to be largely cloudy, though it’s expected to be partly sunny this afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds will greet Williams Lake Sunday morning with an average temperature of -21C that will feel like -29C with the windchill. No snow is forecasted at all this weekend.

Approaching Bella Coola on Highway 20, compact snow is still something to watch out for between Olsen Dr and Rainbow Range Trailhead with sporadic muddy sections. Packed snow on Highway 20 is also prevalent closer to Williams Lake from Stack Highway Road to Highway 97 with an advisory out on slippery sections.

The travel advisory issued for Highway 97 Friday evening is still in effect between Mountain House Road and Stoner Pit Road due to slippery conditions and low visibility.

These slippery sections continue along Highway 20 between Graham Street and Cotton Road.

The weather is expected to warm up throughout the week, though snow is predicted come Thursday and Friday.



