Extreme cold blankets Cariboo Chilcotin, -35C in Williams Lake

Extreme cold weather has settled in over much of B.C., including the Cariboo Chilcotin where -35C has been recorded at the Williams Lake Airport Monday morning (Dec. 27), -37C at Puntzi Mountain.

Environment Canada is calling for a prolonged period of very cold wind chills during the holiday week. An extreme wind chill of at least -43 in Williams Lake is expected this morning.

The extreme cold has shut down the local ski hill during a time families traditional head to the hill, and has curbed other popular outdoor holiday activities such as ice fishing, outdoor skating, snowshoeing and snowmobiling.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Anyone having to go outside should watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables. If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

All of Alberta and most of British Columbia and Saskatchewan, along with parts of Manitoba and Ontario are under extreme cold weather warnings.

