People cross-country ski at Locarno Beach after an overnight snowfall in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People cross-country ski at Locarno Beach after an overnight snowfall in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Western Canada under extreme cold warning, wind chill reaching -55 C

Arctic outflow winds and low temperatures have also been forecast for much of B.C. with mercury below -20C

Frigid temperatures and arctic air have left most of the western provinces shivering with wind chills dipping down to -55C.

Environment Canada says all of Alberta and most of British Columbia and Saskatchewan, along with parts of Manitoba and Ontario are under extreme cold weather warnings.

It says the wind chill can range between -40C and -55C in Edmonton and Calgary.

It says arctic outflow winds and low temperatures have also been forecast for much of British Columbia with the mercury dipping to near or below -20C.

Environment Canada says cold, arctic air remains entrenched over western and central Saskatchewan with wind chills of up to -45C.

The agency says extreme cold could persist into next week.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News and Weather

Previous story
B.C.’s climate plans battered by extreme weather as 2022 begins
Next story
Pandemic puts ‘right to disconnect’ in spotlight as provinces inch toward policies

Just Posted

Arctic air continues its grip on the central Interior. (File photo)
Extreme cold blankets Cariboo Chilcotin, -35C in Williams Lake

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Wishing you a Merry Christmas

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’s CORNER: Generosity on full display this holiday season

Re/Max Williams Lake Realty staff gathered around their office Christmas tree Friday and the mountain of coats and other winter clothing they collected for those in need. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Re/Max Williams Lake Realty had great success with this year’s Cozy Coats campaign