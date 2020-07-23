The City of Williams Lake has lifted all but one of 11 industrial properties from the evacuation order imposed along Frizzi Road three months ago due to flooding in the river valley. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Evacuation orders rescinded for most Frizzi Road properties in Williams Lake

A total of 11 properties were declared unsafe due to high water flows in the river valley

Evacuation orders for all but one property on Frizzi Road have been lifted by the City of Williams Lake three months after they were declared unsafe due to high water flows in the river valley.

In April when the river valley was flooding and the City declared a state of local emergency, 11 Frizzi Road properties were placed under evacuation order.

Earlier this month, two orders were lifted after it was determined the risk of danger to life and property had diminished, noted a news release issued by the City Thursday.

As of Thursday, July 23, the order has been lifted for eight more properties.

“The remaining property, at 4105 Frizzi Road, remains under evacuation order because it contains a structure at risk,” stated the release.

Work to repair the damage of roads and bridges is expected to take months and residents are asked to avoid the river valley area at this time as the slopes are unstable and unsafe for activity.

Two mountain bike trails – Lower Max and Booga Wooga— at the top of the Tolko Road have also been closed following a recent landslide.

Lower Max is fully closed and Booga Wooga partially closed at this time. It’s not known when they will reopen.

Read more: Westsyde bike trails damaged by flooding; heavy rains hamper spill cleanup work in River Valley

A state of local emergency declared on April 24, 2020 remains in effect.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

floodingWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care
Next story
BC SPCA launches ‘No Hot Pet’ campaign to keep animals safe

Just Posted

Evacuation orders rescinded for most Frizzi Road properties in Williams Lake

A total of 11 properties were declared unsafe due to high water flows in the river valley

Cariboo Lake retiree and avid hockey fan winner of Tribune NHL hockey pool

Howard Wesley retired to the Cariboo in 2005 for serenity

Action of witnesses lead to three arrests for alleged mailbox break-ins in Glendale area

Williams Lake RCMP thankful for assistance

Conservation enhancement project aims to support Upper Fraser chinook salmon stocks

Adult chinook are being retrieved if unable to get past the Big Bar Slide

Six projects selected for tourism destination development funding in CCCTA region

Overall purpose of one-time funding to elevate tourism opportunities

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

COVID-19: Rental order coming, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

Man found not criminally responsible in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Team will play out of Seattle

Most Read