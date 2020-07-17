The Williams Lake river valley will remain closed to the public this summer as crews continue with the emergency response to flooding in the area. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Westsyde bike trails damaged by flooding; heavy rains hamper spill cleanup work in River Valley

“The flooding compromised the slope and the trail was eaten up and dropped 20 metres in a section.”

Williams Lake residents are encouraged to avoid the Spokey Hollow and Booga Wooga mountain bike trails on the city’s Westsyde Trail Network after a recent, large landslide at the top of the River Valley.

Located alogn the Tolko Road, the City, Williams Lake First Nation and B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy (MOE) said the slope is unstable and unsafe for any activity.

The Spokey Hollow trail is fully closed, while Booga Wooga remains partially closed.

Mark Savard, owner of Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed and mountain biking pioneer of the region, said, additionally, Lower Max has been mostly washed away.

“The flooding compromised the slope and the trail was eaten up and dropped 20 metres in a section,” Savard said.

“The start of Booga Wooga is very dangerous right now, as well. No one should use the trails below Booga Wooga to the River Valley as the City has closed all access to the public.”

Meanwhile, despite heavy rains and high water levels, crews continue to make progress in cleaning up the spill in the River Valley caused by flooding.

Treated effluent from the City of Williams Lake’s sanitary sewer lagoons is still flowing to the Fraser River, the city said in a joint release Friday afternoon.

Although construction work has been slower over the past two weeks due to excessive rain, Bridge 8, directly adjacent to the “Ash Tray,” is now being installed, while bridges 6 and 7 are being armoured.

Road improvements are also being completed as needed.

Emergency Operations Centre crews continue to develop a strategy to mitigate damage from the compromised sewer pipe, while also working on bolstering roads, bridges and unstable slopes damaged by the flood waters. Eight out of 14 damaged bridges have been reinstated. Work in the River Valley is expected to take a few more months to complete and the public is asked to continue to avoid the area at this time. Updates will be provided weekly by the Unified Command at the Emergency Operations Centre, involving the City of Williams Lake (COWL), WLFN and MOE.

Meanwhile, the City of Williams Lake remains in a state of local emergency. Nine properties on Frizzi Road also remain under an evacuation order.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze
Next story
28 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. including baby in neonatal intensive care unit

Just Posted

Westsyde bike trails damaged by flooding; heavy rains hamper spill cleanup work in River Valley

“The flooding compromised the slope and the trail was eaten up and dropped 20 metres in a section.”

Checkpoint at Bella Coola Valley shifts to informational purposes only

Travellers are being advised most accommodations and sites remain closed

Police watchdog investigating after 100 Mile man dies two days after being arrested

The man had been released by RCMP on June 26 and taken to a shelter, where he was found dead the next day

Fresh Air Cinemas stops in Williams Lake, Quesnel, a box office smash

Funds raised go towards local, non-profit organizations

Fuel treatment in Fox Mountain woodlot a multiprong approach

Crews mitigate wildfire risks in interface areas

28 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. including baby in neonatal intensive care unit

Health officials announce outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital, a case at Site C Dam, more cases in Kelowna

Man, who posed as modelling agent, charged with sexual assault: RCMP

Police say Kashif Ramzan, 40, allegedly operated three agencies

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze

The volunteer firefighter suffered a medical emergency after arriving to assist

Northern B.C. woman finds apple with split personality

The Pink Lady apple is perfectly half red, half yellow as if painted

VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Okanagan family targeted by racism

Hundreds of Summerland residents drove past the Lekhi family home on the evening of July 16

Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

The worker has been self-isolating since July 13

Police watchdog investigating after 100 Mile man dies two days after being arrested

The man had been released by RCMP on June 26 and taken to a shelter, where he was found dead the next day

BCHL teams can start training in September for first league games in December

B.C. Hockey League announces Dec. 1 start date for 2020-21 season

Most Read