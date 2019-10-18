Electric vehicle charging station under construction at City Hall

A new BC Hydro electric vehicle charging station is under construction at City Hall adjacent to the parking lot.

On Friday morning, BC Hydro crews and a HydroVac from Gordon’s are on site.

Read more: New electric vehicle charging station slated for city hall parking lot

BC Hydro community relations co-ordinator Dave Mosure said it will be a level three charging station and that there are similar projects already underway in Cache Creek, Clinton and 70 Mile House.

The cost of each station is $150,000 with $50,000 coming from the federal government, $25,000 from the provincial government and $75,000 from BC Hydro, Mosure said, adding that Williams Lake was picked because it is a natural point for a station along the Highway 97 corridor.

“The goal is to have a charging station every 60 kilometres so you will also see them in Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure rest stops along the highway.”

The City’s corporate engagement officer, Guillermo Angel, said there will be no parking spaces lost once the charger is completed and it will have the capacity to charge two vehicles at the same time.

Across town, crews are busily knocking the front out of Boitanio Mall on the east side of the mall for Dollarama to relocate there. It will provide the store with 14,000 square feet.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Just Posted

Electric vehicle charging station under construction at City Hall

A new BC Hydro electric vehicle charging station is under construction at… Continue reading

Fun had by all at Community Living Month’s annual kickball game

Laughter, smiles and good cheer were carried on the winds

Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort preparing for 2019/20 reopening

“We’ll be opening for skiers and boarders as soon as there is enough base to operate.”

Jr. Rustlers close out season in golden fashion

The Williams Lake Jr. Rustlers under-19 girls club rugby team capped off… Continue reading

New Tsilhqot’in horse program reconnects youth with horses

“A long time ago, everyone on reserves grew up on horses. That is all everyone did was just ride.”

Fashion Fridays: 5 things to remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada’s housing crisis?

Promises include speculation taxes, more affordable housing, and declaring housing a human right

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Most Read