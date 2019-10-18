Electric vehicle charging station under construction at City Hall

A new BC Hydro electric vehicle charging station is under construction at City Hall adjacent to the parking lot.

On Friday morning, BC Hydro crews and a HydroVac from Gordon’s are on site.

BC Hydro community relations co-ordinator Dave Mosure said it will be a level three charging station and that there are similar projects already underway in Cache Creek, Clinton and 70 Mile House.

The cost of each station is $150,000 with $50,000 coming from the federal government, $25,000 from the provincial government and $75,000 from BC Hydro, Mosure said, adding that Williams Lake was picked because it is a natural point for a station along the Highway 97 corridor.

“The goal is to have a charging station every 60 kilometres so you will also see them in Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure rest stops along the highway.”

The City’s corporate engagement officer, Guillermo Angel, said there will be no parking spaces lost once the charger is completed and it will have the capacity to charge two vehicles at the same time.

Across town, crews are busily knocking the front out of Boitanio Mall on the east side of the mall for Dollarama to relocate there. It will provide the store with 14,000 square feet.



