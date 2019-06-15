Williams Lake city hall parking lot will be getting an electric vehicle charger thanks to a program funded by BC Hydro, the federal and provincial governments. BC Hydro photo

New electric vehicle charging station slated for city hall parking lot

Work is expected to get underway in June

An electrical vehicle charging station is going to be installed in the City Hall parking lot.

Milo MacDonald, the City’s CAO, said during Tuesday’s regular council meeting that work on the new station should begin in the next few weeks.

“It will be able to charge a vehicle in 40 minutes,” MacDonald said.

BC Hydro community relations co-ordinator Dave Mosure said it will be a level three charging station and that there are similar projects already underway in Cache Creek, Clinton and 70 Mile House.

The cost of each station is $150,000 with $50,000 coming from the federal government, $25,000 from the provincial government and $75,000 from BC Hydro, Mosure said, adding that Williams Lake was picked because it is a natural point for a station along the Highway 97 corridor.

“The goal is to have a charging station every 60 kilometres so you will also see them in Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure rest stops along the highway.”

Read more: B.C. Hydro powering up for more electric vehicle charging demand

Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake installed a charging station in 2013 which was upgraded in 2016 to a level two.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Coun. Craig Smith said while attending the Transit Council Conference last week in Kamloops, he learned that BC Transit’s long-term goal is to have electric buses.

“They are mostly diesel now, going to natural gas then renewable natural gas and then electric,” Smith said. “Small towns like ours will eventually just jump to electric buses but that would be in 10-years plus.”


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cariboo Memorial Hospital unveils sacred space

Just Posted

New electric vehicle charging station slated for city hall parking lot

Work is expected to get underway in June

Cariboo Memorial Hospital unveils sacred space

It will be open 24/7

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal against Taseko permit near Williams Lake

On June 13, the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear… Continue reading

BC Barrel Racing Association hosting Stampede Warm Up Race this weekend in Williams Lake

Race times begin at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Three rehabilitated raptors released back into the Cariboo region

Two owls and a juvenile bald eagle spent time at Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta healing from injuries

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic effect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Most Read