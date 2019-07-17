Emergency Management BC announced Wednesday there is Disaster Financial Assistance available for residents impacted by flooding of the Chilcotin River and its tributaries. Here an aerial view shows Big Creek seen flowing toward the Chilcotin River on Tuesday, July 9. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Disaster financial assistance available for Chilcotin flood victims

Applications must be submitted by Oct. 15, 2019

Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is available for eligible British Columbians in the Chilcotin region who may have been impacted by overland flooding from heavy rains that began on July 6, 2019.

Emergency Management BC said the DFA is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local governments that were unable to obtain insurance to cover their disaster-related losses.

Applications for this DFA event in the Cariboo Regional District and the Tsilhqot’in National Government (including all electoral areas, municipalities and First Nations communities within their boundaries) must be submitted to Emergency Management BC (EMBC) by Oct. 15, 2019.

British Columbians can access the DFA application online.

Facts about Disaster Financial Assistance:

DFA is available to qualified homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farm owners and charitable organizations. Applicants should be aware of the following:

Financial assistance is provided for each accepted claim at 80 per cent of the amount of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000, to a maximum claim of $300,000.

Read more: All Chilcotin residents impacted by flooding now have access from properties

Claims may be made in more than one category (e.g., homeowner and farm owner).

Homeowners or residential tenants must show that the home is their principal residence.

Seasonal or recreational properties, hot tubs, patios, pools, garden tools, landscaping, luxury items (such as jewelry, fur coats and collectibles) and recreational items (such as bicycles) are not eligible for assistance.

Small business owners and farm owners must demonstrate that their farms and businesses are their primary source of income.

Charitable organizations must provide a benefit or service to the community at large.

Assistance is also available to local governments for emergency response measures authorized by EMBC according to response task number.

These include incremental costs associated with their Emergency Operations Centre. Financial assistance is provided for each accepted response claim at 100 per cent. Completed response claim summaries and supporting documentation must be sent to the respective EMBC regional office.

Recovery measures to replace essential materials and rebuild or replace essential public infrastructure to the condition it was in before the disaster are eligible and ssistance is provided for each accepted recovery claim at 80 per cent of the amount of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000.

Read more: VIDEO: Water Survey of Canada tech checks Chilcotin River levels July 9


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Coroner reports decrease in suicide rates across B.C.

Just Posted

Tsilhqot’in Nation appeals to U.N. to support its fight against Taseko Mines drilling program

U.N.’s special rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples has been invited to visit Teztan Biny (Fish Lake)

CRD develops internal policy for single-use plastics for its own operations

Chair Margo Wagner said the CRD is proud to be taking steps to reduces its environmental footprint

Chief calls for state of emergency and fishery closure in light of Big Bar slide in Fraser River

Chief Robbins said his own community of Esket will not fish until the slide is dealt with

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Cariboo region

Potential for strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain in the afternoon

Future of forest industry focus of upcoming meeting in Williams Lake

Representatives from the industry, ministry of forests and local politicians will meet to discuss possible solutions

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

Experts say he will likely wind up at the federal government’s Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Driver who killed B.C. motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Chase family speechless following decision by BC Review Board

Lower gas prices slow annual inflation rate to Bank of Canada’s 2% bull’s-eye

Prices showed strength in other areas — led by a 17.3 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

B.C. moves to preserve 54 of its biggest, oldest trees

Fir, cedar, spruce, pine, yew set aside from logging

Report of dead body in B.C. park actually headless sex doll

This discovery, made at Manning Park on July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins

Grand Forks fire chief found to have bullied, harassed volunteer firefighter: report

WorkSafeBC, third-party human resources investigation looking into allegations complete

Most Read