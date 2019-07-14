All Chilcotin residents impacted by flooding now have access from properties

The CRD continues to assess damage to properties impacted by last week’s flooding of the Chilcotin River and its tributaries as seen here on July 9 at Wineglass Ranch on the Chilcotin River. Photo submitted

Flooding damage assessment continues in areas hit by last week’s swelling of the Chilcotin River and its tributaries.

The Cariboo Regional District emergency operation centre said Friday it would be spending the next three days working on assessing damage and focusing on recovery.

As of Sunday, July 14, all residents now have access in and out of their properties, the CRD confirmed.

It is expected the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and Dawson Road Maintenance will have most road repairs completed this week.

“Currently it appears that damage to residential homes is minimal, however, there is significant impacts to outbuildings, hay fields, irrigation channels, land and fencing,” the CRD noted in a press release. It is still to early and too wet to fully assess the damage.

On Saturday, July 2o, the CRD will be hosting a community meeting at the Big Creek Community Hall to give residents an opportunity to meet with CRD representatives, along with partner agencies and to receive informational updates and resources.

The public information line – 1-866-759-4977 remains active during regular business hours from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. Anyone who has not connected with the emergency operations centre is encouraged to call. Press 1 to connect with the water stewardship liaison or press 2 to connect with the agricultural liaison.

Not all forest service roads or other forest roads have been assessed and attempting to cross damaged roads, bridges or sections affected by mudslides or landslides is not recommended.

Work continues to restore service on flooded roads in the #Cariboo. With water levels receding in some areas – repairs and assessments are underway on a number of fronts. Check https://t.co/NCVlkn102s for updates. pic.twitter.com/3GNobFr5fS — BC Transportation (@TranBC) July 12, 2019

