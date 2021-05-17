Demolition work begins on Ming’s Restaurant building in Williams Lake

Demolition work is underway at the corner of Oliver Street and Mackenzie Avenue. (Angie Mindus photo)

Work has begun to demolish the building at the corner of Oliver Street and Mackenzie Avenue which for many years housed Ming’s Restaurant.

The building, which was more than 60 years old, was condemned due to water damage sustained during the fight to douse the flames of a multi-structure fire in the downtown Sept. 2019.

The owners told the Tribune they plan to rebuild.

