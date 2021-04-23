Williams Lake restaurant owner plans to rebuild

The owner of Ming’s Palace Restaurant at 12 Oliver Street in Williams Lake says he plans to rebuild. (Monica Lamb-Yorsk photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Hazardous materials are being removed from Ming’s Palace Restaurant this week. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Demolition contractor Napp Enterprises Ltd. from Prince George has crew and equipment on site at Ming’s Palace Restaurant in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A Williams Lake restaurant that received water damage when a fire destroyed two buildings in the same block in September 2109 is set for demolition and the owner plans to rebuild.

“Hopefully it will be rebuild this year, I am waiting on a design and quote,” said Randy Li, who has owned Ming’s Palace Restaurant at the corner of Oliver Street and Mackenzie Avenue since 2015.

Originally from Vanderhoof, he and his wife Rachael run the restaurant and have a 7-year-old daughter.

City building inspector Gary Deane confirmed the city issued a permit to a demolition company that specializes in hazardous waste removal in conjunction with an insurance company.

“We are starting to make progress, which is a good thing,” Deane said. “At least they are going to take the building out of there and clean it up a bit.”

To date there have never been any charges laid in connection to the blaze which started in Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 and then spread to the New World Tea and Coffee House, completely destroying both buildings.

Water damage from battling the blaze extended down the block closing a barber shop, computer repair shop, tattoo parlor and the restaurant.

During a previous interview in October 2019, Li said he had five feet of water under the building that was pumped out and filled 12 tanks.

There were five apartments on the top floor of the restaurant and at this time, Li said he is not sure if he will add that feature to the new building or not.

His building was constructed in 1958 on a 6,620 square foot lot, according to BC Assessment.

