Williams Lake restaurant owner plans to rebuild

The owner of Ming’s Palace Restaurant at 12 Oliver Street in Williams Lake says he plans to rebuild. (Monica Lamb-Yorsk photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The owner of Ming’s Palace Restaurant at 12 Oliver Street in Williams Lake says he plans to rebuild. (Monica Lamb-Yorsk photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Hazardous materials are being removed from Ming’s Palace Restaurant this week. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Hazardous materials are being removed from Ming’s Palace Restaurant this week. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Demolition contractor Napp Enterprises Ltd. from Prince George has crew and equipment on site at Ming’s Palace Restaurant in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Demolition contractor Napp Enterprises Ltd. from Prince George has crew and equipment on site at Ming’s Palace Restaurant in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A Williams Lake restaurant that received water damage when a fire destroyed two buildings in the same block in September 2109 is set for demolition and the owner plans to rebuild.

“Hopefully it will be rebuild this year, I am waiting on a design and quote,” said Randy Li, who has owned Ming’s Palace Restaurant at the corner of Oliver Street and Mackenzie Avenue since 2015.

Originally from Vanderhoof, he and his wife Rachael run the restaurant and have a 7-year-old daughter.

City building inspector Gary Deane confirmed the city issued a permit to a demolition company that specializes in hazardous waste removal in conjunction with an insurance company.

“We are starting to make progress, which is a good thing,” Deane said. “At least they are going to take the building out of there and clean it up a bit.”

To date there have never been any charges laid in connection to the blaze which started in Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 and then spread to the New World Tea and Coffee House, completely destroying both buildings.

Read more: Fire claims two historic buildings in downtown Williams Lake

Water damage from battling the blaze extended down the block closing a barber shop, computer repair shop, tattoo parlor and the restaurant.

During a previous interview in October 2019, Li said he had five feet of water under the building that was pumped out and filled 12 tanks.

There were five apartments on the top floor of the restaurant and at this time, Li said he is not sure if he will add that feature to the new building or not.

His building was constructed in 1958 on a 6,620 square foot lot, according to BC Assessment.

Read more: Williams Lake business owners look beyond Sept. 20 downtown fire


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local BusinessWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Wildfire responding to 22-hectare blaze near Forest Grove
Next story
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Just Posted

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

The owner of Ming’s Palace Restaurant at 12 Oliver Street in Williams Lake says he plans to rebuild. (Monica Lamb-Yorsk photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake restaurant owner plans to rebuild

Ming’s Palace Restaurant was closed 2019 due to water damage after fire destroyed nearby buildings

The location of the fire north of Forest Grove. (BC Wildfire Dashboard photo)
BC Wildfire responding to 22-hectare blaze near Forest Grove

The fire, near Wilcox Road, is slowly moving in a south-east direction

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

Jim Edgar smudges a searchers glasses, as friends and family members prepare to canvas West Quesnel for missing man Sidney Boyd. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Search for missing man returns to Quesnel

Searchers for Sidney Boyd had been looking for the Quesnel man in Prince George

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23. (Twitter/JustinTrudeau)
Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

The prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, were vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy Friday

Most Read