Crews making headway with road repairs to flood-damaged areas in the Chilcotin

Repairs to roads impacted by recent flooding of the Chilcotin River and its tributaries seem to be making headway. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo

Road repairs continue in areas impacted by flooding of the Chilcotin River and its tributaries earlier this month.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure provided an update to the Tribune on Thursday, July 25 for the following roads.

Taseko Lake Road near the Stone Reserve

Work was completed in early July to re-open this road due to the flooding that occurred in June. The larger culvert (2000 mm dia.) that was installed prior to the most recent rain event was able to manage the flow.

However, a previous diversion channel to the south was overwhelmed and the road base materials were washed away. The ministry will be placing an additional culvert in the diversion channel early next week, and this work should take approximately two days to complete.

A local detour is available via the Minton Forest Service Road. The installation of a secondary overflow 1200 millimetre culvert started on Monday and should be completed tomorrow. We are aiming to have the road open by the end of this week.

Word Creek Road (Gaspard Creek)

Gaspard Bridge on Word Creek Road, just off Gang Ranch Road has experienced significant damage and the road remains closed. Gaspard Bridge is a wooden structure with two mid-span wooden bents, and the wooden bent on the north side is confirmed missing. It is confirmed that there are no residents beyond this point. The road is barricaded with appropriate signage and the ministry is continuing to monitor. Over the coming weeks the ministry will be consulting with local stakeholders on the long term requirement to re-establish this crossing.

Farwell Canyon Road (at 54km, 56km and 57km)

Repairs at the 57 kilometre site are complete, and work at the 56 kilometre site is planned to be completed tomorrow. Crews will then mobilize to the 54 kilometre site to initiate repairs at that location. There is no current estimated time of opening on the 54 kilometre site, but we are hoping to have these repairs completed next week. The road is currently open to single-lane-alternating local traffic only, and there is an alternate route available via the Farwell Canyon Road to the south and then through the Big Creek road system.

Sky Ranch Road

The road has been re-established to the point of the last resident, and repairs continue beyond that point. Crews continue working to reinforce the primary site where Big Creek overflowed its banks, near the bridge. Once this work has been completed, crews will restore Sky Ranch Road and Mons Lake road, adding additional drainage and road base materials. Work has been completed to open the road to 17 kilometres.

Crews will continue work on Sky Ranch Road once the repairs are completed on Farwell Canyon Road.

Read more: Big Creek meeting attracts 50 residents impacted by recent flooding

Newton Whitewater at Siwash Creek

Safe travel has been re-established and the road is open.

Dog Creek and Meadow Creek Roads

There are several significant washouts/debris flows on these two roads west of 70 Mile House. There are two First Nations Reserves in the area, one of which is not impacted and the other is well served by an alternate road system.

Representatives from both the Dog Creek and Canoe Creek Bands met with the ministry and flew the area last week to formulate a plan.

Meadow Creek Road was opened last week and Dog Creek Road is open to single-lane-alternating traffic with repair work continuing. It will require more time to return the road to its pre-flooding condition. A larger culvert will need to be installed at one of the washout sites, and the banks will also require reinforcing.

Witte Road was repaired and re-opened fully last week.

While the affected roads have low traffic volumes, the ministry noted they provide important access for isolated residents and camps.

“We appreciate peoples’ patience, and remind travellers to please obey traffic control personnel and watch for equipment on the road and to continue to check DriveBC.ca and @DriveBC on Twitter for the most up-to-date travel information,” a ministry spokeperson noted.



