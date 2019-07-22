Around 17 agency representatives fielded questions from residents during a meeting held at the Big Creek Community Hall on Saturday, July 20 to discuss recovery from recent flooding in the area. Emily Epp photo

Big Creek meeting attracts 50 residents impacted by recent flooding

Representatives from various agencies were on hand to field questions and concerns

Around 50 residents who were impacted by flooding in the area attended a community meeting at Big Creek on Saturday, July 20.

Stephanie Masun, manager of protective services for the Cariboo Regional District said in addition to the 50 residents there were 17 agency representatives including the CRD.

“It was important to get out and meet after our first response and we were fortunate that a lot of people came out,” Masun said. “People made an effort to get there and some people drove very far. The roads are still under repair in some places. People have access and egress out to town, but they don’t necessarily have easy access to the Big Creek community hall.”

She said residents were receptive, but they are also very concerned.

Agency representatives from Disaster Financial Assistance, the ministries of agriculture and transportation, were available to answer questions, and acknowledged there is still more work to be done.

“We have to be careful not to assume what’s going to be needed but work with communities on what they actually need,” Masun said. “Recovery is, really, getting back to normal, and getting back to normal is going to be dependent on how well these other things work and there will be individual things that come up from household to household and ranch to ranch, guide outfitter to lodge operator.”

Masun had flown over, landed at a few sites, and been talking to impacted residents on the phone prior to Saturday’s meeting, during the response, which she said was different than during the wildfires.

“Most people are still at home and we didn’t have an evacuation so it meant we had early communication with the community members. It’s been consistent.”

She commended the ministries of transportation and forestry for the work they have done so far to get the roads passable and said it took about two hours to drive from Williams Lake.

“We drove out in trucks and cars for the meeting on Saturday, but I know inter-community transportation is still a challenge,” she added. “Some neighbours can’t get to neighbours easily.”

Masun joined the CRD during the wildfire 2017 recovery process.

In the 14 months she has been there, the CRD’s emergency operation centre has been activated four times.

“We react with the understanding of recovery now,” Masun said. “We are advance planning on what we know people are going to need immediately and I feel that the province has reacted very quickly and been very supportive to our requests. The CRD does need to put in a DFA request so it isn’t independent of the response, it’s part of our role in co-ordinating these things and an interagency co-ordination to support communities.”

There will always be going to be out met needs, which is why Masun said the CRD appeals to residents to call 1-866-759-4977 or visit cariboord.ca/recovery.

Applications for Disaster Financial Assistance must be submitted by Oct. 15, 2019 and are also available online.

Read more: CRD estimates 47 properties impacted by flooding in Chilcotin


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987
Next story
Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Just Posted

VIDEO: Williams Lake Indian Band getting fast internet in 2020

The provincial government announced Monday it is contributing $177,000 of the $345,000 project costs

Big Creek meeting attracts 50 residents impacted by recent flooding

Representatives from various agencies were on hand to field questions and concerns

Dasiqox Tribal Park management plan development eyed

Proponents hope to have management approach and action plan completed in next three to five years

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Young Cariboo athlete shines on world stage

Triathlete Danika Robson is making her dreams come true

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Tatlayoko Valley post office remains community cornerstone

Through the years, different locations and postmasters this post office has served the community

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

GoFundMe set up after 100 Mile House search finds missing young man deceased

More than $2,500 has been donated to the Allan Faulkner Jr. family through the GoFundMe page

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on Iceberg and Originale Augustin brands

Most Read