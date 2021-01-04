COVID-19 vaccine roll out begins in Williams Lake

Rochelle Lamont, team leader public health nursing, holds up the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19. (photo submitted)
Public health nurses in Williams Lake. (photo submitted)

COVID-19 vaccines were administered to frontline health care workers for the first time in Williams Lake on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

Public health have been immunizing long-term care staff in the lakecity with the Moderna vaccine.

Read more: COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Williams Lake Seniors Village

An Interior Health Authority (IH) spokesperson told the Tribune Monday, Jan. 4, over the next four weeks, the vaccine is being administered according to the provincial priority sequence.

That means residents, staff and essential visitors to long-term care and assisted-living residences and individuals in hospital or community awaiting a long-term care placement will be immunized.

Additionally, health care workers providing care for COVID-19 patients in settings like intensive care units, emergency departments, medical/surgical units and paramedics, as well remote and isolated First Nations communities are part of that first sequence.

Read more: Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to arrive at Anahim Lake Tuesday, Dec. 29

The immunization program will expand in February and March to include community-based seniors, age 80 and above, Indigenous elders and Indigenous seniors, age 65 and above.

People experiencing homelessness and/or using shelters, and provincial correctional facilities will also be included as well as adults in group homes or mental health residential care, long-term home support recipients and staff, hospital staff, community doctors and medical specialists.

While IH said the specific community numbers of people receiving the vaccine cannot be provided, there will be enough vaccines to immunize every person in the priority population by the end of March 2021.

The Pfizer vaccine is being delivered to Kelowna and Kamloops where there is the proper refrigeration to store it at -80C.


Most Read