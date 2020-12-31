COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Williams Lake Seniors Village

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Williams Lake Seniors Village Dec. 31. (Image courtesy CDC)

Two days after Retirement Concepts notified Williams Lake area families of a confirmed case of COVID-19, Interior Health declared an outbreak in one unit of the long-term section of Williams Lake Seniors Village.

In a press release issued Friday, Dec 31, Interior Health confirm the one positive case of a resident.

“All individuals in close contact with the individual are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms. The family of the resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has been contacted directly,” noted Interior Health.

Interior Health added it continues to take steps to protect the health of all staff, individuals in care and families at long-term care homes. This includes:

· Ensuring long-term care staff members are only working at one care home (as per the provincial single site order).

· Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

· Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

Williams Lake Seniors Village (WLSV) has implemented a temporary stop to visits.

WLSV is privately owned and operated by Retirement Concepts, with 113 publicly funded long-term care beds. It also has assisted and independent living residences, none of which are impacted by the outbreak.

Interior Health has frequently updated COVID-19 information on our public website www.interiorhealth.ca.

READ MORE: Resident at Williams Lake Seniors Village tests positive for COVID-19

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake