Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association president Mike Rispin addresses city council at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20 to ask the City to rescind its no-spectator policy. The order was rescinded that evening and on Friday, Oct. 24 the City released COVID-19 policy updates. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COVID-19 policy updated at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

The City, council, CRD staff and user group representatives met to clarify the guidelines

An updated COVID-19 policy for the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex was released Friday, Oct. 24 by the City of Williams Lake.

The policy is the result of the City, members of city council, Cariboo Regional District staff and representatives from the main user groups meeting on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The following are effective immediately:

Spectators are permitted at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. A maximum capacity of 50 spectators will continue to be enforced for Rink #1, and a maximum capacity of 20 spectators will continue to be enforced for Rink #2.

User group organizers will be collecting the first and last names and telephone number of every patron that attends an event.

All facility users and patrons are required to follow the direction of group organizers and Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex staff. Failure to do so may require the user/patron to be removed from the facility and further follow up as needed.

All facility users and patrons are required to follow appropriate physical distancing rules at all times.

The following policies are effective Monday, October 26th, 2020:

A face mask will be required to be properly worn by all users and patrons throughout the entirety of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Face masks may only be removed when a user enters a field of play or dressing room/change room. Fields of play include the ice rink, swimming pool, fitness centre and registered programs.

Users and patrons are responsible for bringing their own face masks, as they will not be provided by the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The continued health and safety of staff, users and patrons is a priority, and safety policies are reviewed on an ongoing basis to meet the requirements set out by the Provincial Health Officer and our provincial partners. The City of Williams Lake’s Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee is in full support of mandatory face masks at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.


