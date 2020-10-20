Williams Lake Minor Hockey reps to air concerns at city hall over no spectator policy

Representatives from Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association are on the Williams Lake City Council meeting agenda to discuss concerns surrounding Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s policy to no longer allow spectators at its indoor ice arenas. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Representatives from Williams Lake Minor Hockey (WLMHA) are on the agenda to speak to city council Tuesday evening, Oct. 20, 2020, regarding their concerns surrounding spectators not being allowed in the arena.

Ryan Hatt and Mike Rispin are appearing as a delegation to speak on behalf of the WLMHA.

“I think we should have the opportunity to make a mask requirement work,” Rispin told the Tribune, regarding his thoughts around a policy change at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Friday, Oct. 16 in which spectators are no longer allowed at the rinks. “My (hockey) parents and the majority of my volunteers have bent over backwards to make this work. I feel like we had been doing this for months, trying to make this work, listening to what they’re asking us to do, then all of the sudden it changed.”

WLMHA sent out an email Monday evening and Tuesday encouraging members to show their support for WLMHA by gathering outside city hall with face masks on.

Mayor Walt Cobb said he’s heard from residents voicing their disagreement with the no spectator decision, as well as concerns around Lower Mainland hockey teams playing in Williams Lake.

Cobb said he would like to hear the concerns of the presenters, and hopes they can find a solution everyone can live with while still sticking to COVID-19 protocols.

“I don’t want a COVID outbreak. We have to be cautious,” said Cobb. “I don’t know all the answers. We have to take direction from the people who know about these things.”

Cobb said as a community “we’ve been lucky so far” regarding COVID-19, adding he’s heard from representatives from several other communities who are not allowing spectators in their arenas.

“They are all getting the same pressure we are getting to allow spectators.”

