COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Interior Health (IH) has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

“I want to thank staff and physicians for their dedication to patients and colleagues while working to bring this outbreak to a close,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO. “Together the Cariboo Memorial Hospital team worked to ensure the least possible disruption to patient care, keeping services available for people who needed them.”

An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.

“This outbreak was managed very well by hospital leaders and staff, as well as the communicable disease specialists at Interior Health,” said Dr. Albert De Villiers, Interior Health chief medical health officer. “It’s important to support the efforts health care teams make on the ground every day and continue to follow precautions to limit the spread of the virus in our communities.”

There were 14 COVID-19 cases linked to the outbreak at CMH: 12 staff and two patients, however, no deaths.



