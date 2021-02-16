On Tuesday, Feb. 16, Interior Health reported two new positive COVID-19 cases for the Cariboo Chilcotin health region. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Two new positive COVID-19 cases for Cariboo Chilcotin region, IH reports Feb. 16

The total of positive cases from Jan. 1 is now 414

Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Cariboo Chilcotin health region, since Interior Health’s last report on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

IH said in a news release Tuesday, Feb. 16, that brings the total of positive cases to 414 since Jan. 1, 2021.

Presently 39 active cases are in self-isolation and since the cluster was reported on Jan. 20, another 375 people have recovered.

The virus continues to circulate in Williams Lake and all communities through the Interior, IH noted and thanked First Nations chiefs, elected officials and community leaders for their support in working through the pandemic.

Earlier Tuesday, the provincial government confirmed it has extended the provincial state of emergency to allow health and emergency officials to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act (EPA) to support the province’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

The original declaration was made on March 18, 2020, the day after Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer (PHO), declared a public health emergency.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, Interior Health reported two new positive COVID-19 cases for the Cariboo Chilcotin health region.
