Twenty-six people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Williams Lake Seniors Village. (File image)

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Williams Lake Seniors Village.

A spokesperson for IH confirmed there are 26 positive cases there as of Friday, Feb. 18.

On Thursday, Seniors Village regional director Tammy Deausy said so far all of the residents that have COVID-19 are exhibiting mild symptoms.

Deausy also said 100 per cent of staff members are vaccinated and 98 per cent of residents.

