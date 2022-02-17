Williams Lake Seniors Village has several cases of COVID-19

So far Interior Health has not delcared an outbreak at the residential facility

There are multiple cases of COVID-19 at Williams Lake Seniors Village, confirmed regional director Tammy Deusy Thursday.

“At this time the health authority has not declared a long-term care outbreak,” she told the Tribune. “Of course our staff has all our enhanced protocols in place. We’ve been connecting with our families and residents daily.”

Deusy said if an outbreak status is not in place, the number of positive cases is not reported out.

“What we are seeing in our community is that those who have tested positive their symptoms are mild and we are very grateful for that.”

The vaccination rate for staff is 100 per cent and 98 per cent of the residents are also double vaccinated and have had the booster.

Any visitors must produce proof of double vaccination, have a pre-screening which consists of a temperature reading and answering questions about possible exposure to the virus or having symptoms.

“Once you pass that, you are rapid tested every time you come in,” Deusy said. “The mandate to do the rapid testing came out the first of January.”

Staff at Seniors Village were grateful for the rapid testing requirement for visitors, she added.

“We were testing our staff every day prior to that to add that extra layer of protection. We were saying, “if we are testing our staff to protect people why aren’t we testing our visitors?”

Initially the government ran out of rapid tests quickly, and there was a shortage, but now the facility has lots of the tests.

“We were just talking about it this morning, we are swimming in rapid tests.”

Through the two years of the pandemic, Deusy has been very grateful for the staff and residents.

“Humans are amazing. We are resilient.”

In Wednesday, Feb. 16th’s pandemic update from the province, there were 277 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health and one death.

Between the week of Feb. 6 to 12, there were 65 reported cases in the Cariboo Chilcotin catchment which is the Williams Lake area.

As of Feb. 15, 78 per cent of residents 18 and over have to vaccines and 82 per cent have one dose.

